Memphis, TN

Women Who Lead | Public Service: Ruby Bright of Women's Foundation, Carol Coletta of River Parks, Cindy Ettingoff of Legal Services

By Shoshana Cenker
Memphis Business Journal
Memphis Business Journal
 4 days ago
“Nonprofit leadership continues to become more sophisticated and more collaborative. Memphis has enormous talent in the nonprofit sector, and it’s surprising how...

Memphis Business Journal

Largest Memphis-Area Public Company Employers

Information on The List was obtained from each individual organization through surveys and from published sources.
Memphis Business Journal

Local developers plan to build four-story brownstones in East Memphis

"It's a product that I think we'll start seeing more of in the city as land becomes more scarce and costly, especially in the more urban setting."
Memphis Business Journal

Summit Truck Group sells $205M in assets to Texas-based public company

A Texas-sized publicly traded company — on the Fortune 500 in the past — has acquired a segment of one of Memphis' largest private companies.
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis Jewish Community Center to build $3M facility with Plough donation

The Memphis Jewish Community Center is building $3 million worth of improvements on its campus following a donation from the Plough Foundation.
MEMPHIS, TN
#Public Service#Legal Services
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis-Area Business Advocacy Groups

Information on The List was obtained from individual organizations, published sources, and Internal Revenue Service forms 990 and 990-PF and could not be independently verified.
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis Business Journal

The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

