Newberry, SC

City Council recognizes staff achievements

By Newberry Observer
By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KH6r2_0dWdTfdJ00
Council recognized Captain Gene Shealy with the Newberry Fire Department as he was recently honored as the School District of Newberry County’s first honorary inductee of the National Technical Honor Society. From left to right: Councilperson Lemont Glasgow, Mayor Foster Senn, Gene Shealy, and Fire Chief Keith Minick. Courtesy of the City of Newberry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xj8fZ_0dWdTfdJ00

The city’s finance department was also recognized by council for receiving the Achievement of Excellence in Financial Reporting for the twenty-eighth year in a row. From left to right: Councilperson Lemont Glasgow, Assistant Finance Director Taylor Jackson, Finance Director Shannon Smith, Mayor Foster Senn.

Courtesy of the City of Newberry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEhgm_0dWdTfdJ00

Captain Brian Beck, Engineer Michael Parker and Firefighter Malik Gibson were awarded the Commendation Bar/Unit Commendation award for actions regarding service rendered on an emergency call in the City of Newberry earlier this year. From left to right: Councilperson Lemont Glasgow, Mayor Foster Senn, Malik Gibson, Brian Beck, Michael Parker and Fire Chief Keith Minick.

Courtesy of the City of Newberry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xaBR4_0dWdTfdJ00

Gene Shealy was recognized along with Engineer Michael Parker for receiving the lifesaving award as their actions on a call earlier this year resulted in saving a life. From left to right: Councilperson Lemont Glasgow, Mayor Foster Senn, Michael Parker, Gene Shealy, Fire Chief Keith Minick.

Courtesy of the City of Newberry

NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council recognized city staff members last week for various achievements and milestones.

Council recognized Captain Gene Shealy with the Newberry Fire Department as he was recently honored as the School District of Newberry County’s first honorary inductee of the National Technical Honor Society for his hard work, mentorship and dedication to the Newberry County Career Center’s Emergency and Fire Management Program.

Also honored were Captain Brian Beck, Engineer Michael Parker and Firefighter Malik Gibson as they were awarded the Commendation Bar/Unit Commendation award for actions regarding service rendered on an emergency call in the City of Newberry earlier this year.

Mayor Foster Senn said that the Commendation Medal/Commendation Bar was awarded to a member of the department for a credible act in the line of duty which was commendable in nature and displayed admirable initiative and accomplishment. The Unit Commendation is awarded to those who have performed service to the department in a highly commendable manner.

Fire Chief Keith Minick said these gentlemen acted with a lot of courage and compassion during this call, performing their medical first aid and CPR until EMS arrived. Minick said they were proud of their hard work and dedication of what they do, not only to fight fires, but also in the area of mutual aid to help the city’s citizens.

“We’re proud of the hard work and dedication of what they do, not only to fight fires, but also in the first aid and medical field to help our citizens,” Minick said.

Shealy was also recognized along with Engineer Michael Parker for receiving the lifesaving award as their actions on a call earlier this year resulted in saving a life. To receive the lifesaving medal, the firefighter must be a member of the department who is principally involved in saving the life of another person and whose personal actions were directly responsible for the lifesaving act.

Senn commended the fire department on their variety of skills within their department that extended past firefighting.

The city’s finance department was also recognized by council for receiving the Achievement of Excellence in Financial Reporting for the twenty-eighth year in a row. The award is presented annually by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States to those governments that have achieved the highest standards of perfection in their accounting procedures.

Senn said there were very few municipalities in the United States that achieved this level of competency, and that council was proud of the department and proud to receive this award.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.

