Quint Tatro Considers This Casino Stock As 'Fairly Cheap'

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Quint Tatro of Joule Financial said Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is the stock that looks "fairly cheap" and is expected to perform well in the coming years.

The stock has plunged sharply this year amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he likes the company’s recent sale, which was done to shore up its balance sheet. During March, Las Vegas Sands announced the sale of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center for approximately $6.25 billion.

Tatro also believes that "travel and gaming will come back."

Price Action: Shares of Las Vegas Sands gained 4.2% to close at $38.59 on Thursday. The company’s stock has tumbled more than 33% since the start of the year.

