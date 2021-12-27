ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Is Shiba Inu Rising Over The Holidays?

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUnXN_0dWdTTzT00

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 2.3% higher over 24 hours at $0.00003825 Monday morning.

What’s Moving? The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-rival has shot up 26.15% over a seven-day trailing period.

Over 24 hours, SHIB moved 0.8% higher against the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and fell 0.7% against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). SHIB trading volumes rose 28.4% in the period.

Over a 30-day time frame, SHIB has declined 7.3%, while over the last 90 days it has soared 419.1%.

Why Is It Moving? SHIB traded higher in tandem with DOGE and other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.95% to $2.4 trillion over 24 hours at press time.

SHIB was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 567 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The two most mentioned coins, BTC and ETH, attracted 2,350 and 864 tweets respectively. SHIB was also seen trending on the price aggregation website CoinMarketCap.

CoinMarketCap tweeted recently that SHIB recorded 188 million views in 2021 making it the most viewed cryptocurrency of the year. BTC and DOGE were the second and third-most viewed coins.

Over the Christmas weekend, Winklevoss twins’ Gemini Exchange held a poll on Twitter. The exchange asked its Twitter followers if SHIB will go to the moon or if Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) is bound for the red planet. SHIB was the winner of the poll by a narrow margin.

Bigger Entertainment, the company associated with a Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) playlist that burns SHIB tokens with every song that is streamed, tweeted that it had burned hundreds of millions of tokens on Sunday.

On Friday, Big Entertainment had said it was on track for burning 176 million SHIB at its Christmas party.

SHIB’s team along with Gokhshtein Media CEO David Gokhshtein are coming together on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. PT to hold the first-ever SHIB Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Twitter Spaces.

In May this year, Gokhshtein tweeted he was no longer going to “diss” SHIB. Later in the year, he noted SHIB’s popularity on Twitter and said it was good for the cryptocurrency space.

“As long as we can keep bringing more people here it’s all good,” said Gokhshtein.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Top Cryptos Of 2021: We Bet You Have Never Heard Of The Top Gainer!

In a collaboration with cryptocurrency market data platform CoinStats, Benzinga gained insight into which cryptocurrencies saw the best price-performance in 2021 — with results that could be surprising to most. What Happened: Data shared with Benzinga shows some of the top five cryptocurrencies of 2021 are assets so unknown...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $68,373 In ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $68,373, which is 5.32x the current floor price of 3.46 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

This Wallet Just Transferred $541M Worth Of BTC

What happened: $541,063,881 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1qujmfpqzgz208d0uycpjyx8uad2ddjuqut70ttpz35gs2n6gflguqajk8d3. $541 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: bc1qjd60xp53mdgcqylmrcgw8lgecam3uufmaqx8m43t2nncemsm5y0q40764f. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winklevoss Twins
Motley Fool

4 Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2022

The aggregate value of digital currencies tripled in 2021, but don't look for a repeat performance. One hot trend should remain on fire, while another group of top-performing cryptocurrencies is likely to implode. The world's largest cryptocurrency should become a bit more mainstream. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, this hasn't...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Christmas#Btc#Elon#Bigger Entertainment#Spotify Technology S A#Nft#Shibacoffeeco Coffee
Motley Fool

Shiba Inu Is Down 60%, and It Could Get Worse in 2022

Despite its plunge of more than 60%, Shiba Inu is holding on to a 46,500,000% gain for 2021. Dogecoin's 77% decline might offer some clues about Shiba Inu's future. Mounting regulatory pressure is damping sentiment for cryptocurrencies broadly. Today we'll be closing the door on 2021, and on some very...
STOCKS
u.today

SHIB Is Back as Top Coin Bought by 1,000 Biggest ETH Whales

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Ethereum Will Beat Bitcoin in 2022

With a gain of more than 400%, Ethereum trounced Bitcoin in 2021. The #2 digital currency has more utility than Bitcoin. Ethereum is attracting more developers than any other cryptocurrency. In the world of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH)tower above all others. The two digital tokens account for more...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? 3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Shiba Inu has created life-changing wealth in a very short period of time. Institutional investors are increasingly interested in cryptocurrency. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are the three most popular digital assets among institutional investors. In 2021, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) took the investing world by storm, creating astonishing wealth in a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $466M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $466,510,721 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1P7eZqMTJaSWYwCF3eUXDn5rwQVS4YVtB6. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

The 5 Best Cryptos of 2021 and 5 Good Buys for 2022

Initially worried over Biden’s crypto tax, investors are more confident about putting money toward cryptocurrencies in 2022, now that they know there won't be a crypto tax until 2024. With that in mind, investors are studying the best cryptos of 2021 and trying to find good buys for 2022.
STOCKS
u.today

Shiba Inu Developers Teasing Big Surprise in Early 2022

During an announcement-filled ask-me-anything session on Twitter Spaces, Queenie, a moderator of the official Shiba Inu Discord channel, teased a big surprise in 2022 without going into further details:. We do have a big surprise when we enter 2022. So, that's going to be the last little tidbit that I...
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
95K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy