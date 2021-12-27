ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Dozens of shots reported ahead of 13-year-old’s homicide

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Homicide detectives are investigating after several shots were fired, killing a 13-year-old boy near 61st and Peoria in south Tulsa around 4 a.m. Monday.

13-year-old killed in Tulsa shooting

Neighbors say they heard more than two dozens shots fired. Crime scene tape is up as officers collect shell casings. Tulsa police say the 13-year-old was found laying on the ground near the Savanna Landing Apartments. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

“I’ve been here 14 years and I’ve never seen something like this before,” said neighbor James Robinson.

Man dead after south Tulsa shooting

This is Tulsa’s 60th homicide of the year. In 2020, Tulsa had it’s third highest homicide numbers on record with 79.

Just last week another teenager was killed in a shooting near another apartment complex, that one in west Tulsa. Police are still looking for that suspect as well but say they don’t believe these shootings are connected.

