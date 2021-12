There's a new acquisition in the global corporate sector as the current year, 2021, comes to a close and the New Year, aka 2022, approaches round the corner. Starboard Value LP, the New York City-headquartered American activist hedge fund, had purchased a 6.5 per cent stake in web hosting and domain services provider GoDaddy Inc for a stark upsum of $800 million, a regulatory filing with US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) had unveiled on Monday, 28th December.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO