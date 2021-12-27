Eight Most Costly Mistakes In Software Development Outsourcing

Sapiens provides digitalisation suites for life and P&C insurance companies across the globe. Sapiens International (SPNS) is one of the several companies that are being held by Formula Systems (FORTY), a holding company listed in Israel that is in turn controlled by one of our largest holdings, Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZF), in which we have more than 20% of our portfolio. It is a company that provides digitalisation suites for the P&C and life insurance industry. Its growth is supported by digitalisation trends, and it has several upselling opportunities with new products that it is developing to support underwriting decisions. Moreover, the profile of the company is improving, albeit with margin improvement resistance in India, with its strong reinsurance business providing ample opportunity to branch into higher tier insurance providers. The performance remains strong on an organic basis, and the company continues to execute on its growth strategy. While the multiples reflect the growth profile of the stock, Sapiens continues to be an attractive indirect holding through Asseco Poland, which remains a very cheap way to obtain that exposure to digitalisation in insurance. With the insurance model remaining exceptionally attractive in an inflationary environment, Sapiens' cash cow clients are a safe haven.

