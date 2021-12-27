Entre hojas y recuerdos: A holiday custom, Mission mom’s tamales taste of tradition

Restaurants in The Villages see an uptick in customers this time of year, not only because of the holidays, but also because of an increase in seasonal residents and visitors. Owners and staff start preparing for the busy season before Thanksgiving so they can provide festive Christmas and New Year’s meals, events and experiences. Whenever Bob and Diane Snyder’s family visits for the holidays, they always take them to Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille. “We know they won’t be disappointed in the meal here and the service,” said Bob, of the Village of Pine Hills, when he visited the restaurant Wednesday with Diane’s mother, Marianne Wasilewski, also of Pine Hills. “When you bring people with you, you want to make sure everything is going to go well.”

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO