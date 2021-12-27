Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials slide

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday as losses in financial stocks outweighed gains in the real estate sector.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was down 0.52% at 12,008.49 points at the closing bell. The index had gained 2.7% last week.

* Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance (SFCL.CM) plunged 24.8% and was the top drag on the index, while conglomerate Softlogic Holdings (SOFT.CM) was the top boost with a gain of nearly 25%.

* Real estate firm Property Development Plc (PDL.CM), which rents out the building that serves as the headquarters of the Bank of Ceylon, was up 14.1%.

* The equity market's turnover was 7.32 billion rupees ($36.15 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume jumped to 635.2 million shares from 175.5 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 542.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation has reported 583,649 coronavirus cases and 14,884 deaths, as of Monday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.43% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Aditya Soni

