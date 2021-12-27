ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials slide

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday as losses in financial stocks outweighed gains in the real estate sector.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was down 0.52% at 12,008.49 points at the closing bell. The index had gained 2.7% last week.

* Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance (SFCL.CM) plunged 24.8% and was the top drag on the index, while conglomerate Softlogic Holdings (SOFT.CM) was the top boost with a gain of nearly 25%.

* Real estate firm Property Development Plc (PDL.CM), which rents out the building that serves as the headquarters of the Bank of Ceylon, was up 14.1%.

* The equity market's turnover was 7.32 billion rupees ($36.15 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume jumped to 635.2 million shares from 175.5 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 542.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation has reported 583,649 coronavirus cases and 14,884 deaths, as of Monday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.43% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

* For a report on global markets, click

($1 = 202.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares finish a splendid year at record levels

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at a record high on Friday, logging their best year since 2010, in a year battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. * For the year, the CSE All-Share index (.CSE) clocked in a whopping 80.45% gain and was up 1.72% on the last day of 2021 at a record level of 12,226.01 points at the closing bell.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sri Lankan#Softlogic Holdings#Real Estate#Financials#Cse#Senkadagala Finance#Property Development Plc#The Bank Of Ceylon#Johns Hopkins University
Reuters

Central bank gold holdings -IMF data

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following is a table of central bank gold holdings as of Dec. 31, according to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF):. All figures are in tonnes. Bengaluru Commodities Desk. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
MARKETS
Reuters

Wall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed near record highs in light trading on Friday, the last trading day of 2021, marking the second year of recovery from a global pandemic. All three major U.S. stock indexes scored monthly, quarterly and annual gains, notching their biggest three-year advance...
STOCKS
Reuters

Defensive stocks may be ripe for reversal after stellar December

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Investors have piled into traditionally defensive stocks in the last weeks of the year, spurring a rally some believe may lose steam early in 2022. The S&P 500’s top performing sectors this month are consumer staples, real estate investment trusts, healthcare and utilities. Each of the sectors, which are viewed as popular destinations during times of uncertainty, have risen by 9% or more in December and outpaced the broader index’s gain of about 5%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Sri Lanka
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stocks end 2021 on a weak note, still notch big yearly gain

Stocks capped a quiet day of trading with modest losses Friday, even as Wall Street closed the books on another banner year. The S&P 500 finished with a gain of 26.9% for the year, or a total return of about 29%, including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the benchmark index gained in 2019. The Nasdaq composite, powered by Big Tech stocks, climbed 21.4% in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 18.7%, with Home Depot and Microsoft leading the way.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Out with a whimper

OUT WITH A WHIMPER (1023 EST/1523 GMT) U.S. stocks paused on Friday, after a recent rally put Wall Street's main indexes on pace to finish the year with handsome gains driven by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and strong retail participation. Indeed, the main U.S. indexes are virtually flat in the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street dips as it crosses finish line of tumultuous year

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street edged lower in light trading on Friday, with investors taking a breather as they prepared to ring in the new year and close the books on 2021, marking the second year of recovery from a global pandemic. All three major U.S. stock...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks ring out 2021 on a quiet note

Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS RING OUT 2021 ON A QUIET NOTE (1604 EST/2104 GMT) Wall Street major indexes ended modestly red in light trading on...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Global Markets in 2021: Recoveries, reflation and wrecking balls

LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - For global financial markets, the second year of the COVID pandemic has been nearly as dramatic as the first. The stocks bulls have stayed firmly in charge, surging energy and food prices have turbo-charged inflation, rattling the bond markets, while China has seen $1 trillion wipeouts in its heavyweight tech and property sectors.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

260K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy