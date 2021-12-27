ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Human remains found in East Knox County in Tennessee

By Savannah Meade
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Human remains were found in Knox County Saturday off of Andrew Johnson Highway, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO was called to the scene just after 5 p.m. where Major Crimes Detectives, Forensic personnel and the Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the remains to be human.

The age, gender or time of death have not yet been determined.

According to Sheriff Tom Spangler, the remains were taken to the Regional Forensic Center where they will be examined properly.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit will be leading the investigation which is in the preliminary stages.

