ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Father, daughter killed at home on Christmas Eve

By Hannah Moore
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slvVB_0dWdPfm900

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of a father and daughter after they were found dead in their home.

Human remains found in East Knox County

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, officers and other emergency responders found a male and female dead inside a home in the 800 block of Asheville Highway. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as Edward W. Atkins, 70, and Melissa J. Burgess-Smith, 43. The investigation revealed has that they are father and daughter who lived in the home together.

According to Seals, no arrests have been made at this time. This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sevier County, TN
Crime & Safety
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Sevier County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Home#Weather#Seals#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy