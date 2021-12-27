ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Man who said ‘Let’s go Brandon’ to Biden meant ‘no disrespect’

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6oqp_0dWdPCNC00

A caller who was on the line with Joe Biden and ended the conversation with the conservative meme “Let’s go Brandon” has defended himself, saying it was a joke.

Jared Schmeck and his kids were able to speak with the president and first lady after they called the North American Aerospace Defence Command’s long-running Santa Tracker hotline on Christmas Eve.

Norad’s Santa Tracker claims to track Santa’s movements as he travels around the world delivering children’s presents. There’s a public hotline created for children so they can find out where Santa is before Christmas Day arrives.

After some small talk with the father of four, Jill Biden wished Schmeck and his family a “wonderful Christmas,” to which he replied: “I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well — Merry Christmas and Let’s go Brandon!”

For those who don’t know, “Let’s go Brandon” is a conservative meme that became a hidden way for Republicans to say the more explicit expression: “F**k Joe Biden.” It all began when Nascar fans were chanting the vulgar term and an NBC Sports broadcaster misheard and thought they were cheering on driver Brandon Brown by saying: “Let’s go Brandon.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

From Dr. Biden’s wincing expression, she knew exactly what Schmeck meant but meanwhile, Biden appeared oblivious and replied: “I agree. Let’s go Brandon”.

He then asked Schmeck: “By the way are you in Oregon? Where’s your home?”

Though the call had been cut off by then so Schmeck couldn’t respond.

While the clip hit the headlines, Schmeck was criticised for his meme moment with the president, but the 35-year-old insisted he has “nothing against” him.

“At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr Biden,” Jared Schmeck told the Oregon Live. “But I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job. I mean no disrespect to him.”

The former police officer who describes himself as a “free-thinking American and follower of Jesus Christ” explained how he said the comment to the president as a “joke” to air out his annoyance at Biden’s policies, including the federal vaccine mandates, inflation and global supply chain problems.

“Now I am being attacked for utilising my freedom of speech … I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Let’s go Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple-minded, no matter how I feel about him,” he said.

Schmeck claimed he also wasn’t aware his phone conversation was being live-streamed, the same publication reported, but they posted their own recording of the conversation on Schmeck’s YouTube channel.

“[Biden] seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner...I love him just like I love any other brother or sister,” he said.

Comments / 4

Related
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
POTUS
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Shock: VP’s Marriage To Doug Emhoff In Crisis? Joe Biden’s Partner Also Feuding With Jill Biden

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage is, allegedly, falling apart. Kamala Harris’ often serious demeanor has not earned her any favors. Even though the vice president gets the job done, her critics believe that she’s too serious for her own sake. In fact, there are claims that Harris is too straight to the point and she doesn’t care if she hurts other people’s feelings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Independent

Joe Rogan drags ‘declining’ Biden, says Michelle Obama is best Democrat to take on Trump in 2024

Podcaster Joe Rogan raised the idea of former first lady Michelle Obama running for president last week, and seemed to suggest that the wife of America’s 44th president was the Democratic Party’s best hope to stave off another White House takeover by Donald Trump.Mr Rogan released an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience on Christmas Eve with stand-up comedian Tim Dillon, during which the two speculated about who would win the 2024 Democratic Party nomination for president.During the discussion, Mr Rogan cast doubt on the idea that President Joe Biden would run for reelection, despite the president’s public and private...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jesus Christ
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Tracker#Republicans#Nbc Sports#The Oregon Live
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mystery as road sign with anti-Biden Let’s Go Brandon slogan appears in South Dakota town

An electronic road sign in the small South Dakota town of Dell Rapids has been displaying a viral anti-Joe Biden phrase in recent days. Let's Go Brandon has become something of an esoteric rallying cry for critics of the US president, as well as for conservatives more broadly. On this particular sign, the message ended with the less than subtle ‘FJB’ abbreviation– or ‘F*** Joe Biden’ for the uninitiated. Generally used to flash warning messages to drivers in Dell Rapids who are approaching a construction site, it's not yet known who is responsible for the sign, as perThe Daily...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
Indy100

Indy100

145K+
Followers
7K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy