Short of hearing there is a lump of coal in your Christmas stocking, the next most disliked phrase for Jersey drivers is, your tolls are going up. January 1 is toll increase day on the state’s three largest toll roads. Some smaller toll agencies also are increasing their tolls, while other authorities have held the line on increases. Let’s round them up so you don’t get a surprise at the toll booth on New Year’s Day.

TRAFFIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO