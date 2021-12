The Christmas Emporium is one of the most unique storefronts in the Vine neighborhood and one of the strangest aspects of this little hidden gem in Kalamazoo is that they are only open a few hours during the Holidays. So how does a Christmas shop only open a few hours a year stay in business? With goodwill and charity. Very little is known about this Christmas shop located at the corner of Axtell & Westnedge, so much so that there is no business information on Google, nor do they have their own social media page.

