Elective procedures paused, National Guard deploy to hospitals Monday
By Erin Tierney
Sentinel & Enterprise
4 days ago
Elective procedures will pause and members of the National Guard will be deployed this week to assist hospitals now filled to the brink of capacity due to a surge of cases as the coronavirus pandemic rears its head once again and the new omicron variant rages. “Massachusetts hospitals and...
BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Massachusetts National Guard members started fanning out across the state Monday to provide much needed help to dozens of understaffed hospitals facing a surge of COVID-19 patients. An initial deployment of up to 300 Guard members are scheduled to help some of the state’s largest and...
ATLANTA — Georgia is planning to send the National Guard to hospitals and testing sites as the state set a single-day record for COVID-19 cases. In a statement Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that of the 2,500 troops that will eventually be deployed, a total of 196 will begin assisting on Jan. 3.
The surge in COVID-19 is continuing, according to the latest weekly update from the Iowa Department of Public Health. IDPH reported on Wednesday another 10,476 Iowans had tested positive for the virus during the most recent seven-day period. At the beginning of this reporting period, IDPH announced the State Hygienic...
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WLNE) – New coronavirus measures are now in effect at hospitals across Massachusetts. Governor Charlie Baker announced the new measures early last week including activating up to 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist in non-medical ways to help alleviate pressure on understaffed hospitals.
Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced new steps to combat the surge of new COVID-19 cases in the state including activating 500 members of the National Guard as well as new guidelines released by the Department of Public Health regarding mask-wearing and elective procedures at hospitals. In a statement released...
OHIO — Ohio hit a new record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday with 5,356, topping the previous record of 5,308 set Dec. 15, 2020, according to data from the Ohio Hospital Association. In response, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that 1,250 additional Ohio National Guard members will be...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced more than 1,000 national guard members will be sent to hospitals across the state to help combat staffing issues related to the pandemic. In a press briefing Friday, the governor said the first Ohio National Guard members could arrive in hospitals...
TidalHealth is temporarily suspending nonemergency surgeries that would require an overnight stay at Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and Seaford, Del.-based TidalHealth Nanticoke starting Dec. 27. The Salisbury-based system is following a directive by Maryland state officials. It also cited a spike in COVID-19 cases, high patient volumes and demand...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Roughly 50 Ohio National Guard members have deployed to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to assist with a rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The guard members will begin offering help as soon as this weekend, after completing training that began Wednesday. According to a...
MASS. - Hundreds of Massachusetts National Guard members have been activated to assist hospitals across the Commonwealth. Governor Charlie Baker activated up to 500 National Guard members to deliver to support to patients and allow hospitals to free up clinical staff to provide higher levels of care. Three hundred of...
ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp said Tuesday that the state is preparing to send 2,500 National Guard troops to hospitals and COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state as cases fueled by the omicron variant surge. The state is also working to increase testing capabilities as the number PCR tests...
BOSTON (CBS) — Starting on Monday, hospitals in Massachusetts will need to postpone all non-essential elective procedures. Gov. Charlie Baker announced this change on Dec. 21.
The state said the move should help free up hospital beds for patients who need them because of a recent surge in coronavirus cases.
On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 10,040 new confirmed COVID cases, marking the third consecutive day that a record was set for most cases in a single day in the state.
Hospitals are also facing a staffing shortage due to the pandemic.
Up to 500 Massachusetts National Guard members will be deployed to help the health care system on Monday as well. They will assist in “non-clinical” roles, such as transportation patients between facilities and inside hospitals, delivering food to patients, observing patients who may be at risk of harming themselves, and supporting security operations.
Last week, DPH released a new mask advisory that recommends all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced emergency actions as COVID-19 hospitalizations have now reached record levels across the state, surpassing 2,000 cases. In a statement released on Facebook Hogan said: "It cannot be stressed enough that getting vaccinated and getting boosted are your strongest possible defenses against this virus and its variants."
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. COVID-19 cases have blown past previous highs in Delaware and hospitalizations are on the cusp of an all-time record, with the fallout from Christmas gatherings just starting to hit the state and New Year’s celebrations looming.
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman does not plan on implementing a mask mandate amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Maryland, a spokesperson said Wednesday.
Bordering Baltimore County announced a mask mandate Monday that went into effect Wednesday, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant drives record infection and hospitalization rates in the state.
On Wednesday, Maryland surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time during the pandemic, up from its previous peak of 1,952 set in January 2020. The Maryland Hospital Association on Wednesday asked Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a limited public health emergency.
Of those currently...
PHOENIX - Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating "No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution's employees to be vaccinated."
TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of National Guard members have been deployed at hospitals across Ohio to help in areas where there are staffing shortages. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, no guard members are stationed at hospitals here in northwest Ohio. While there are currently no active guard...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is “facing a pretty rough time” due to rising covid cases and increased hospitalizations, but cautioned he is not considering lockdowns as a result and warned it would be a mistake to close classrooms and impose virtual learning. Hogan...
Comments / 0