Public Health

Elective procedures paused, National Guard deploy to hospitals Monday

By Erin Tierney
Sentinel & Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElective procedures will pause and members of the National Guard will be deployed this week to assist hospitals now filled to the brink of capacity due to a surge of cases as the coronavirus pandemic rears its head once again and the new omicron variant rages. “Massachusetts hospitals and...

www.sentinelandenterprise.com

CBS Boston

Massachusetts Hospitals Will Need To Postpone All Non-Essential Elective Procedures Starting Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — Starting on Monday, hospitals in Massachusetts will need to postpone all non-essential elective procedures. Gov. Charlie Baker announced this change on Dec. 21. The state said the move should help free up hospital beds for patients who need them because of a recent surge in coronavirus cases. On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 10,040 new confirmed COVID cases, marking the third consecutive day that a record was set for most cases in a single day in the state. Hospitals are also facing a staffing shortage due to the pandemic. Up to 500 Massachusetts National Guard members will be deployed to help the health care system on Monday as well. They will assist in “non-clinical” roles, such as transportation patients between facilities and inside hospitals, delivering food to patients, observing patients who may be at risk of harming themselves, and supporting security operations. Last week, DPH released a new mask advisory that recommends all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.
