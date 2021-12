The woman elected in November to become the next Waterloo Town Clerk is rethinking taking the position she would start on Saturday. Eileen Temple says she was led to believe she would have health insurance through the town if elected clerk but now she is being told no. Town Supervisor Don Trout tells the Finger Lakes Times the position does not have health insurance paid for in full or in part by the town.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO