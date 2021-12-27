ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx ground distribution center planning to come to West Virginia

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

A published report says construction is expected to start on a FedEx Ground distribution center in south Parkersburg, West Virginia.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports a 250,000-square-foot facility is planned to be operational at the site in 2022.

FedEx Ground spokesman David Westrick told the newspaper that it will employ a mix of full- and part-time workers and also will contract for package pickup and delivery services.

He says the company is working to optimize its capacity to meet increasing demand as e-commerce grows.

Construction is expected to begin Monday at the site.

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

