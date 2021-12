Investing.com -- Global markets are rattled by Omicron-variant Covid-19, as Europe imposes its first full lockdown in a year. Joe Biden's signature spending bill is in trouble after a key Senator refuses to back it. Stocks are set to open sharply lower on a combination of those factors. China tells the world it's still loosening monetary policy even as everyone else (except Turkey) tightens it. And oil tumbles as risk-off sentiment surges. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 20th December.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO