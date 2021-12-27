Santa Rally Made These ETFs Toppers Last Week

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Another wave means another downturn as economists adjust their forecasts for GDP growth in 2022 over growing concerns that the omicron variant will be a drag on the recovery. Already over the holiday weekend, airlines canceled thousands of flights, and hospitals are feeling the strain as daily case counts hit record highs. The latest wave is expected to curb growth in the first quarter of 2022 and shift widely anticipated gains later into the year. Some economists have pointed out, however, that this wave is expected to cause less economic damage than prior ones, including the delta variant, with longer-term predictions currently a mixed bag.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO