Santa Rally Made These ETFs Toppers Last Week

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

PALL - Free Report) (up 13.1%), Jacob Funds Inc Jacob Forward ETF (. JFWD - Free Report) (up 10.5%), Sonicshares Airlines Hotels Cruise Lines ETF (. TRYP - Free Report) (up 10.4%), Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (. BDRY - Free Report) (up 10.3%) and Defiance Hotel Airline and...

www.zacks.com

Zacks.com

Grab These Momentum ETFs to Ride the Year-End Santa Rally

Wall Street has been witnessing the “Santa Claus rally.” The term has been coined for a period generally said to cover the last five trading days of the year and the first two trading sessions of January. The two broader market indices, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rose to record high levels on Dec 29. In fact, the S&P 500 index witnessed its 70th record close of 2021 on the third last trading day of the year.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Top ETF Stories of Fourth-Quarter 2021

The year 2021 as a whole could easily be attributed to the reopening trades after an edgy 2020 thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown. However, the final quarter of 2021 has been volatile, with the S&P 500 gaining 10.9% (as of Dec 30, 2021), the Dow Jones advancing about 5.8%, the Nasdaq Composite adding about 8.6% and the Russell 2000 gaining about 1.1%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Santa Claus Rally Lifts Dow Jones, S&P 500 To Record Highs As 2021 Ends: Weekly Review

The traditional Santa Claus rally fueled modest gains for the major indexes, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 index hitting record highs. Coronavirus cases exploded worldwide and in the U.S. due to the more-infectious omicron variant, but hospitalizations only rose modestly while deaths remained steady or declined. The S&P 500 led the key U.S. indexes in 2021, rising more than 27% as of Dec. 30. The Nasdaq composite climbed 22%, the Dow Jones 19% with the small-cap Russell 2000 advancing 14%. Still, it was a tricky year, with short-lived advances and frequent sector rotation. Crude oil prices rebounded, with their best year since 2009.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Ride The Cannabis Legalization Wave With These 3 Stocks

This year, has been tough for cannabis stocks, with the Cannabis ETF tanking more than 44%. Investors were pretty hopeful of a federal reform soon. However, President Biden, unfortunately, didn’t follow through with his campaign oath to decriminalize cannabis. In fact, lawmakers disapproved of a law that would permit marijuana companies to access the banking system in the country.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
STOCKS
cheddar.com

The Week's Top Stories: JetBlue, Stocks 2021 & Santa Claus Rally

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Another wave means another downturn as economists adjust their forecasts for GDP growth in 2022 over growing concerns that the omicron variant will be a drag on the recovery. Already over the holiday weekend, airlines canceled thousands of flights, and hospitals are feeling the strain as daily case counts hit record highs. The latest wave is expected to curb growth in the first quarter of 2022 and shift widely anticipated gains later into the year. Some economists have pointed out, however, that this wave is expected to cause less economic damage than prior ones, including the delta variant, with longer-term predictions currently a mixed bag.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks end 2021 on a weak note, still notch big yearly gain

Stocks capped a quiet day of trading with modest losses Friday, even as Wall Street closed the books on another banner year. The S&P 500 finished with a gain of 26.9% for the year, or a total return of about 29%, including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the benchmark index gained in 2019. The Nasdaq composite, powered by Big Tech stocks, climbed 21.4% in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 18.7%, with Home Depot and Microsoft leading the way.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Play 5 High-Beta ETF Areas for January & Be a Bottom Fisher

Wall Street is in great shape with the S&P 500 at a record high. However, the Nasdaq Composite is 2.1% shy of its 52-week high to kick off the Santa Rally. Per J.P. Morgan equity strategists, "in particular, outside of the Big 10 stocks in the U.S., equity drawdowns and multiple de-rating have been severe. Russell 3000 was down only -4% and Nasdaq Composite -7% from 12-month highs,” as quoted on Yahoo Finance.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Time for Outflow from Asset-Rich Cash-Like ETFs? 4 ETF Picks

The Omicron variant of coronavirus is hitting worldwide, which, in turn, has crippled the investing world again with uncertainty. Volatility may become the name of the game ahead thanks to a host of factors ranging from rising Omicron cases, a likely hawkish Fed in 2022, worldwide supply chain disruptions and the resultant price inflation and last but not the least tensions in China’s property market.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is ARK's Stellar Run Over? 5 ETF Themes to Follow Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood, famous for the success of Ark Investment’s winning products, has created a great fan following so far. Many want to follow her investing style as it has managed a spot among the top 10 issuers in the $5.5-trillion ETF industry in 2020, thanks to solid asset gains.
STOCKS
AFP

Stock markets waver as investors ponder Omicron impact

Stock markets wobbled Wednesday as a "Santa Claus rally" showed signs of fatigue, with investors gauging the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economic recovery. London's FTSE 100 outshone other markets, rising 0.7 percent to hit a nearly two-year high as UK traders returned from a long holiday. But the traditional post-Christmas bullish mood waned in Asia and the eurozone, with markets there finishing lower. The picture was also mixed on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq retreated even as both the Dow and S&P 500 edged to fresh records.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Markets Muted as Santa Claus Rally Takes a Pause

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are modestly higher this afternoon. The former is sporting a 65-point lead, and pacing for its sixth-straight daily win, while the latter is hovering just below yesterday's intraday high. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), on the other hand, is stepping back even further, after the 10-year Treasury yield rose back above 1.5%. Travel stocks are seeing some weakness today, as Wall Street keeps an eye on the potential threat the spreading omicron variant poses, with Johns Hopkins University recording over 4.1 million Covid-19 cases this month.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Sector ETFs That Crushed the Market in December

December has been marked by heightened uncertainty and volatility for Wall Street. Though inflationary fears and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 kept investors jittery, strong consumer confidence and holiday sales surge drove the market higher. In fact, the S&P 500 hit a new peak in recent trading sessions...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Santa Claus Rally Takes A Breather, Dollar Firms

Stocks mixed after Wall Street rally fizzles out, but futures point up. Dollar inches higher, yen firms too amid some Omicron worries. Oil extends gains, gold pulls back despite soft Treasury yields. Wall Street falters but party not over. Equity markets were feeling somewhat less joyous on Wednesday after the...
MARKETS

