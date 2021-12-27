ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoDaddy Shares Gain On Reports Regarding Starboard Investment

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
  • Activist investor Starboard Value LP has a sizable stake in GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) and plans to push the domain registrar to boost its performance, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Starboard owns a ~6.5% stake in the company worth ~$800 million, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • While no longer major shareholders, Silver Lake and KKR still hold seats on GoDaddy’s board.
  • By the time the private-equity firms took it public in 2015, GoDaddy was remaking its image to attract entrepreneurs and emphasize products beyond web addresses, such as e-commerce tools, the report added.
  • GoDaddy has benefited from the rush by companies to expand their online presence and the growing ranks of small-business owners, but increased competition has also hindered its growth.
  • Starboard typically pushes the companies it invests in to boost profit margins or improve performance in other ways and often seeks seats on its boards.
  • In addition to selling domain names, GoDaddy hosts websites and sells other web services to businesses.
  • Starboard has invested in other domain-registry companies, including Web.com Group Inc, which was taken private in 2018 for around $2 billion, and a similar company Web.com had combined with years earlier.
  • Price Action: GDDY shares traded higher by 3.28% at $78.49 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

