GoDaddy Shares Gain On Reports Regarding Starboard Investment

Facebook Inc - Class A's (NASDAQ:FB) short interest has increased 7% since the last report. The company recently reported that it has 25 million shares sold short, which is 1.07% of its float, the amount of regular shares that are available to investors for trading. With its current trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO