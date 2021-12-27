Jim Cramer Believes Penn National Is A Winner, Likes Vericel

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), calling the stock as a winner.

"We know those [gambling] stocks have been in a terrible war, so don’t expect anything near term, but I do like Penn Nat," he added.

Cramer recommended buying Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), saying, "They actually have revenue…They’ve got good technology."

When asked about Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), the Mad Money host said, "the reason why it’s down is because we don’t like the speculative stocks anymore."

Cramer said, "You take profits on that…You win the lottery on that one," when asked about BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Cramer said Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) doesn't "make any money, but I would say let’s put some away because the fabulous Sarah Friar is the CEO, and she is a money maker."

At the current $8.82 level, he said, "I would be very happy to pick some stock up in that one."