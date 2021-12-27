ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Jim Cramer Believes Penn National Is A Winner, Likes Vericel

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnHKQ_0dWdMQ5p00

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), calling the stock as a winner.

"We know those [gambling] stocks have been in a terrible war, so don’t expect anything near term, but I do like Penn Nat," he added.

Cramer recommended buying Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), saying, "They actually have revenue…They’ve got good technology."

When asked about Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), the Mad Money host said, "the reason why it’s down is because we don’t like the speculative stocks anymore."

Cramer said, "You take profits on that…You win the lottery on that one," when asked about BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Cramer said Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) doesn't "make any money, but I would say let’s put some away because the fabulous Sarah Friar is the CEO, and she is a money maker."

At the current $8.82 level, he said, "I would be very happy to pick some stock up in that one."

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

This FAANG Stock Emerged As The Winner For 2021 — And It Isn't Apple

The FAANGs, which command a combined market capitalization of a whopping $7.8 trillion, are five high-profile companies that dominate the U.S. tech sector. The acronym stands for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG).
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Favorable Sign Appears On JM Smucker's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

CNBC's Final Trades: PayPal, Affirm Holdings, Dick's Sporting Goods And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian said that many jumped onto PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) right after the company released earnings, but “it was too early.”. The stock fell to $179, offering a great entry point, Najarian said. “I didn’t get that low, but...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp Midstream Partners Lp#Penn National Is A Winner#Cnbc#Penn National Gaming#Penn#Vcel#Plug Power Inc#Mad Money#Bp Midstream Partners#Bpmp#Nextdoor Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Lottery
Benzinga

Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Progressive's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Bullish Sign Appears On Whirlpool's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

(GOOGL) - Alphabet Inc - Class A's Short Interest Down 14%

What happened: Alphabet Inc - Class A's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) short interest has fallen 14% since the last report. The company recently reported that it has 2 million shares sold short, which is 0.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. At its current trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At MercadoLibre's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MercadoLibre. Looking at options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) we detected 40 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 65% of the investors opened trades with...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Phillips 66?

Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) short percent of float has fallen 3.2% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.28 million shares sold short, which is 2.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
95K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy