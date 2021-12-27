ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aterian (ATER) Signs $50M Asset-Backed Credit Facility with MidCap Financial Trust

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) signed an asset backed credit facility with MidCap Financial Trust, which is managed by a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. The credit facility has a three year term and gives Aterian access to...

Atento Announces Signing Of New Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility

– The IDB Invest credit facility to provide $43 million in financing, which may be raised to $50 million. – New credit facility further strengthens Atento’s capital structure, following 2021 bond refinancing. Atento S.A. one of the world’s five largest providers of customer relationship and business process outsourcing (CRM...
Aterian Signs A $50 Million Credit Facility With MidCap Financial Trust

Aterian, Inc. announced that it has signed an asset backed credit facility with MidCap Financial Trust, which is managed by a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. The credit facility has a three year term and gives Aterian access to up to $50 million in total credit, consisting of $40 million in commitments with an accordion facility of an additional $10 million. On the closing, Aterian has repaid in cash and satisfied all outstanding obligations under its existing $25.0 million term loan with High Trail.
