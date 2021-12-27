ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microbot Medical (MBOT) Enters Strategic Collaboration with Stryker Corporation to Develop the LIBERTY Robotic System for Neurovascular Applications

Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker, a leading global medical technology company. The company will collaborate with Stryker's Neurovascular division to integrate...

Medagadget.com

Medical Robots Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics Ltd

Medical robots are the robots designed for specific medical applications. They comprise capability of performing various medical operations such as medical test, patient monitoring, and surgeries. Medical robots can perform surgery wholly based on the pre-surgical planning by the surgeons. With the use of medical robots, high accuracy in open and minimally invasive surgeries can be achieved. Technological advancement has allowed surgeons to operate robots and perform surgeries remotely. The recent technological advancement has been focused to reduce the cost of products, leading to increasing use applications of these robots in different tasks. In 2000 the U.S. FDA granted approval to da Vinci robot that is known for its use in neck and head, cardiac, and urology surgery. In 2014, the Emergency Care Research Institute (ECRI) reported that da Vinci robot is used in every four hospitals in the U.S. and in the same year 570,000 procedures were performed in the region.
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. Appoints Dr Doga Demirel to its Surgical Robotic System Team

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. announces the appointment of Dr. Doga Demirel, a leading expert in computer science, particularly as it applies to surgical procedures ranging from airways through the minimization of invasive procedures for joints and bones, to pancreatic cancer, as Senior Design Scientist to join the AVRA team and assist in the development of its advanced surgical robotic system.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Microbot Medical jumps 47% on collaboration with Stryker for neurovascular applications

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) soars 46.7% premarket after entering into a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a global medical technology company. The company will collaborate with Stryker’s Neurovascular division to integrate its neurovascular instruments with Microbot’s LIBERTY Robotic System to develop dedicated robotic procedural kits for use in certain neurovascular procedures.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Durable Medical Equipment Market As Companies Committed for Digital Transformation, they are looking to achieve the Milestones, Players Stryker Corporation, Baxter International, Inc. Medtronic plc. Becton, Dickinson and Company

Durable medical equipment (DME) are reusable apparatus utilized in infirmary, polyclinic, and home care settings. Exemplar of DME are pushchairs, pedestrian or hospital beds. DME implemented at home care settings are recompensed below health insurance part A and part B scheme. Wide-ranging for DME may involve, pushchairs, ozone equipment, serologic analysis band, sticks, and locomotive appliances. This market has a powerful recompensation behind the scenes which is anticipated to have some effect on the comprehensive market. The patient’s medic must advice the particular long-lasting medical apparatus and it will require to be sanctioned by health insurance before buying. Medicaid is examining start-ups to assist combative instruction to show its compensation in line with further payers, thus can adversely affect some DME dealers and industrialists. For instance, In December 2015, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) launched a new rule initiating an earlier granting method for some long lasting medical apparatus, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS). In this rule, DMEPOS items that were signaled for unwanted usage consisting a main list of 135 elements that will likely be subjected to earlier allowance and proper confirmation must be set forth for earlier clearance before recipient can get a thing and put forward a claim.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Microbot's stock rockets on heavy volume after collaboration pact with Stryker on robotic procedural kits

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT, -8.72% rocketed 67.3% toward a nine-month high on heavy volume in premarket trading Monday, after the pre-clinical medical device company announced an agreement with Stryker Corp. SYK,. -0.02%. to develop the first dedicated robotic procedural kits for use in certain neurovascular procedures. Trading volume...
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Arthroscopy Devices Market USD 7,230.1 Million Revenue Projects to Cross High Growth Trajectory Over 2028 – Smith & Nephew Plc, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes Inc.), Stryker Corporation

Arthroscopy is a procedure that diagnose and treats the internal parts of the body, and the devices that are used during this procedure are called as arthroscopy devices. The procedure is minimally invasive and involves inserting a small probe through an incision. Arthroscopy is primarily used for diagnosis of inner body structure. Surgical arthroscopy uses these devices in surgical procedures. Arthroscopy devices comprise motorized instruments, mechanical instruments, electrosurgical instruments, and special instruments such as punches, probes, lasers, shavers, electrocautery electrodes, meniscus repair sets, and ACL sets.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Mullen Automotive, Inc (MULN) Enters Strategic Partnership with DSA Systems for Over the Air (OTA) Technology and Vehicle System Diagnostic

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, announces today a strategic partnership with DSA Systems ("DSA"), a leading international provider of vehicle system diagnostics and remote OTA technology. Mullen and DSA will be collaborating on the upcoming Mullen FIVE EV Crossover Program.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Oragenics (OGEN) Extends Collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to Develop Vaccine against the Omicron Variant

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) ("Oragenics" or the "Company") today announced it has extended a licensing and collaboration agreement with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) that will enable Oragenics to pursue an intranasal vaccine designed to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant. The NRC cell expression technologies provide Oragenics with a platform that can generate cell lines for high-yield production of spike protein antigens for existing and emerging variants of concern. This platform should allow production of cell lines within six to eight weeks of spike gene sequence availability, compared with six to nine months for traditional production of such cell lines. The NRC technologies, developed with support from the NRC's Pandemic Response Challenge program, will expedite the evaluation of an Omicron-specific Terra-CoV-2 candidate in preclinical and clinical studies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

TD Holdings, Inc. Announces New Strategic Alliance to Develop Intelligent Automobile System Business

TD Holdings, Inc. a commodities trading service provider in China, announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the “Agreement”) on December 20, 2021 with Shanghai Eagsen Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (“Eagsen”), a leading company engaging in research and development (“R&D”) of automotive informatization and intelligence.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Mission Bio and SequMed Sign Collaboration Agreement Announcing Partnership to Provide Tapestri Services and Co-Develop Clinical Applications in China

GUANGZHOU, China and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, has signed an agreement with SequMed, a pioneer in single-cell omics technology innovation and applications in China. The agreement will allow Mission Bio to expand its product and services offerings into China, a key region of growth for its geographical expansion strategy, enabling high quality single-cell sequence services using Mission Bio's products to customers in mainland China.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Provides ADVM-022 Development Update and Anticipated Corporate Milestones for 2022

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the completion of a review of its ADVM-022 program, outlined plans for the next stage of development in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and provided anticipated key milestones for 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC) Enters Strategic Alliance with Jinggangshan University for Study on the Chemical Constituents of Certain Traditional Chinese Medicine

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced that the Company had entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Jinggangshan University ("JGSU"), a public university located in Ji'an City of Jiangxi Province, for a study on the chemical constituents of Liparis Odorata, a traditional Chinese medicine, for the treatment of hyperlipidemia.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Fluree Announces Significant Momentum In Digital Trust And Privacy Collaboration, Strategic Partnerships And Developer Adoption, On The Path To Web3

Fluree’s open source user base grew 500% in 2021, topping 100,000 total downloads as key use cases in verifiable credentials, data sharing ecosystems, and secure data management emerge. Major partnerships in place to advance Cardano cryptocurrency, enable world’s first end-to-end blockchain election, and provide natural-language processing for unstructured data...
INTERNET
StreetInsider.com

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Xilinx (XLNX) Now Sees Deal Closing in Q1

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) today released the following statement related to the status of global regulatory approvals for AMD's proposed acquisition of Xilinx. "We continue making good progress on the required regulatory approvals to close our transaction. While we had previously expected that we would...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. ("Spectrum"), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company's common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc23.com

Johnson & Johnson Booster Update

According to Johnson and Johnson their covid booster shot protects people against severe illness from the Omicron variant. A study from South Africa shows vaccine effectiveness rose 84% two to four weeks after a booster shot. & A study from the US Shows people who got two doses of Pfizer’s...
INDUSTRY

