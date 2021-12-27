ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program. On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. (“Spectrum”), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company’s common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Copenhagen#European Parliament#Us Dollar#Streetinsider Premium#Company#Eu Commission#A P M Ller Holding A S
StreetInsider.com

JD.com (JD) Stock Plunges After Tencent Says It Will Give Away Most of its Stake, Analyst Says 'Difficult to Have Any Conviction in Shares'

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) are down about 8% in pre-open Thursday after the company announced that Tencent, which owns 17% of the stock, plans to distribute 460 million Class A ordinary shares of the Company owned by Tencent to its shareholders.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades SolarWinds (SWI) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $16.00 (from $23.00). The analyst comments "SolarWinds is a Network and Infrastructure Management company that offers on premise, private cloud and public cloud solutions to organizations of all sizes. Digital transformations have put software front and center for companies, increasing the importance of the solutions that monitor and ensure that the software is running efficiently and effectively. SWI is shifting its product portfolio towards observability. Taken together, SolarWinds estimates this is a $60B market opportunity by 2025. SWI distinguishes itself from other software vendors through its low-cost, easy-to-use solutions that require no professional services. The inside sales motion allows SWI to have some of the best margins in the software space. SWI is working its way back from the December 2020 breach, and renewal rates have outperformed our expectations in 2021. But now that the MSP business has been successfully spun off, we see SWI as a mid-single-digit grower with some margin expansion. Looking at our new DCF analysis, we think that leads to a low double-digit cash flow grower that over the 10-year horizon will decelerate to high single digits. That points to a price target of $16 and a return more commensurate with our overall coverage. Hence, we are downgrading SolarWinds to N with Dec-22 PT of $16 (down from $23)."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Shared Connection Of The Bitcoin Community

Satoshi Nakamoto originally invented Bitcoin in 2009 as an alternative to traditional financial systems; like most of us, he1 had seen firsthand the disastrous impact corrupt centralized institutions can have on the world through the 2008 financial crisis. Nakamoto recognized the need for a better system, one that could separate itself from centralized powers and be the backbone of a truly free economy. He also understood that such a digital system should rely on no one, not even the creator/founder, to keep running.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

MJ Innovation Announces Filing of Filing Statement in Connection with Qualifying Transaction

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2021) - MJ Innovation Capital Corp. (TSXV: MSMJ.P) ("MJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 15, 2021 announcing the receipt of conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for its previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") with SPARQ Systems Inc., the Company has filed a filing statement dated December 23, 2021 with the TSXV, also available on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) May Consider Takeover at Right Price and $2.50 is Fair Value, Analyst Says

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) shares are up 31% to $0.73 per share in early trading Tuesday after the company announced it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. The company hired Piper Sandler to assist in evaluating the offer.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC (“Sky”), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky’s business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Forafric to go Public Via Merger with Globis Acquisition Corp (GLAQ)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Forafric, a vertically integrated agribusiness serving North Africa, and Globis Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GLAQ) ("Globis"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Forafric provides full, agribusiness lifecycle operations, from sourcing to processing, for sales and distribution of branded products. The enterprise value of the combined company is valued at approximately $300 million. Upon the closing of the transaction, the parties intend that Globis will change its jurisdiction of incorporation to Gibraltar, be renamed Forafric Global PLC, and become the first Moroccan based company to list on a U.S. Exchange. Its common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘AFRI.'
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) PT Lowered to $5 at Dawson James, Keeps 'Buy'

Dawson James analyst James McIlree lowered the price target on Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) to $5.00 (from $13.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
CLASSIX 107.9

Santander Takes Back The $176 Million They Deposited Into Accounts

Santander ain’t Saint Nick. The Spanish owned banking institution just spoiled Christmas Day for the lucky few to receive a lump sum of money. The bank accidently handed out $176 million into 75,000 different accounts on the lord’s day. Santander claims the error occurred because of a scheduling issue, which caused payments from 2,000 business […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy