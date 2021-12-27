ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biofrontera (BFRI) Tops Short Squeeze Leaderboard at Fintel

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fintel released its latest "short squeeze" leaderboard for the week of December 26. The firm's Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely,...

www.streetinsider.com

Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 68% That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar in 2022

Offerpad is projected to grow revenue at a compound annual rate of 82% by the end of 2022. It's making more gross profit per home sold than competitor Zillow did at its peak. One Wall Street firm predicts a stock-price surge in 2022. Let's be clear: Any stock that collapses...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Daniel Ives downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Outperform to Peerperform with a price target of $140.00 (from $275.00). The analyst comments "We started this year believing that DOCU would be able to maintain high growth on difficult pandemic comps and that the pandemic cohort would behave as previous ones. The third quarter performance broke that thesis and we now believe that there was likely a tremendous pull-forward of buying activity that has created a very tough growth comp for the company over the next few quarters. We have taken a stab at a fairly rigorous billings based waterfall model that we now believe points to growth rates of mid and low 20’s for the next two years. With Friday’s move down and the stock now trading at 8.5x EV/CY23 Revs, Why are we Downgrading? The answer is that in addition to adjusting our models, our conversations with management suggest that the GTM issues are likely to have a longer duration and thus we do not see a catalyst in the next few quarters for shares to re-rate higher. Furthermore, we believe that there is more risk to the downside given growth issues that cause meaningful de-ratings could compound (rep attrition increases, causing further headwinds to reset growth). Finally given management’s decision to further increase GTM investments, margins next year are likely to also be on a downward trajectory which we view as likely to further shake investor confidence around long term profitability. We remain bullish on the long-term digital signature and even the Agreement Cloud market opportunity but given de-rating in growth and lack of near term catalysts we move to the sidelines until evidence of rebounding execution is clear."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Paychex (PAYX) Stock Pops on FQ2 Beat, Analyst Positive

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) are up nearly 4% in pre-open Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected FQ2 results. Paychex EPS of $0.91 to top the analyst estimate of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Acasti Pharma (ACST) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiates coverage on Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "Having recently pivoted its business strategy through a company acquisition, Acasti is now focused on the development of medicines for rare conditions. Although the therapeutic areas targeted by its candidates differ widely, by virtue of providing innovative delivery of validated and well-known drugs, each may offer meaningful advantages over standard-of-care while mitigating development risk and cost. We look forward to respective entry of GTX-104 and GTX-102 into Phase 3 evaluation for subarachnoid hemorrhage and for ataxia-telangiectasia following 2H22 PK bridging data. GTX-101 is on track to enter Phase 2 for post-herpetic neuralgia in late 2022. With shares trading near cash levels, yet current resources sufficient to achieve key development milestones across the pipeline over 2022-23E, we recommend investors build a position."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

(ETSY) - Analyzing Etsy Inc's Short Interest

Etsy Inc's (NASDAQ:ETSY) short percent of float has fallen 7.6% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.35 million shares sold short, which is 7.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

(ZS) - Analyzing Zscaler Inc's Short Interest

Zscaler Inc's (NASDAQ:ZS) short percent of float has fallen 8.54% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.03 million shares sold short, which is 8.67% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

(ALLK) - Analyzing Allakos Inc's Short Interest

Allakos Inc's (NASDAQ:ALLK) short percent of float has fallen 26.46% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.69 million shares sold short, which is 4.92% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS

