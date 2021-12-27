ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) to Redeem All Outstanding Warrants

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) today announced that it will redeem all of its warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m....

StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. ("Spectrum"), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company's common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. acquisition,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC ("Sky"), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky's business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Newpark Resources (NR) Shareholder Bradley L. Radoff Sends Letter to Board Regarding Need to Separate Company’s Disparate Businesses

Bradley L. Radoff, who together with his affiliates holds approximately 4.9% of the outstanding common shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (the "Company"), today sent the below letter to the Company's Board of Directors. November...
ECONOMY
Howard Lorber, chairman, president, and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc., and Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the real estate brokerage company's recent IPO launch on the New York Stock Exchange following the spinoff of its tobacco subsidiary Vector Group. "There are many investors that cannot buy tobacco because of their mandates," said Lorber. "And therefore splitting off Douglas Elliman the real estate, and there's a lot of people looking for real estate investments, so they'll be able to buy Douglas Elliman, and those that want tobacco can buy Vector alone." The pair also discuss the future of New York real estate and the auxiliary business the property broker sees as growth prospects.
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: PRLHU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "PRLHU" beginning on December 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "PRLH" and "PRLHW," respectively.
(Reuters) -The S&P 500 was on track for a record closing high on Monday, as a strong retail sales report underscored the strength of the U.S. economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations that hit stocks in the travel sector. Retail sales in the country rose 8.5% during this...
Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette downgraded Innovage Holding Corp (NASDAQ: INNV) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) to redeem all of its warrants to purchase common shares that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on January 26, 2022, for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant. The Warrants are listed on the NYSE and governed by a Warrant Agreement dated September...
StreetInsider.com

Biote Holding to Go Public Via Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) - Bloomberg

Biote Holding, a provider of hormone-replacement therapies, is going public through a merger with blank-check company Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: HYAC), according to Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Adagio (ADGI) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee downgraded Adagio (NASDAQ: ADGI) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $10.00. The analyst comments "ADGI's lead drug, ADG20 is currently in Phase III for treatment and prevention of CV-19. We moved to HOLD w/ a $10 PT due to uncertainty around next steps and development plan given the antibody does have reduced neutralization against omicron virus (although it does have some activity and at least appears similar to other antibodies on Omicron). The issue is it will take a lot of time to get more answers and we predict the Phase III timeline may be delayed due to shifting into new countries and to avoid Omicron; so the timing is likely to be delayed to H2:22. Possible interim analysis in Q1 could present some risk. We acknowledge significant uncertainty of role the drug will play in a future pandemic. On a positive, the drug is expected to be very good on CV-19 "ex-omicron" and assuming they can run a phase III ex-omicron they should have very good phase III results. Stock was very interesting near cash levels around $5 but has since doubled back up to $10 and uncertainty abounds."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Oracle (ORCL) to Sector Weight Following 'Non-Strategic' $28 Billion Acquisition of Cerner

KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Sector Weight from Overweight following the $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN). The all-cash deal is seen as "accretive but non-strategic" and would be "near-term...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, or $0.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 12, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Sale of New Zealand Subsidiary to Voyage Digital (NZ) Limited

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("Trilogy" or "TIP Inc.") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, and its minority partner Tesbrit BV, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell 100% of their equity in Two Degrees Group Limited ("2degrees") to Voyage Digital (NZ) Limited ("Voyage"), a joint venture between Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super as owners of Vocus Group Limited. Trilogy owns 73.17% of the equity in 2degrees. It first announced discussions with Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super and a potential merger of 2degrees with Orcon Group in October 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Declares $0.10 Special Dividend; 0.8% Yield

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE: AJX) declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 10,...
STOCKS

