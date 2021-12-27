The Best Tequila of 2021 Takes Its Cues from Scotch

El Tequileño and Sassenach teamed up for a great new limited-edition tequila ReserveBar

When we visited El Tequileño’s distillery (and on-property tequila hotel Casa Salles) in early November, we were already familiar with the brand’s various and expansive portfolio, which runs the gamut from a mixto all the way through to a unique Reposado Rare which is matured in a large American Oak barrel called a pipón (featuring a whopping 25,000 liter capacity) for six years.

All the expressions — particularly the Rare — are excellent. But our favorite is both brand new (as of this month) and a rather surprise team-up: The Sassenach Select, a limited-batch tequila collaboration by El Tequileño and The Sassenach Spirits. The latter of those a is blended Scotch created by Sam Heughan, a Scottish actor, producer, author and entrepreneur best known for his starring role as Jamie Fraser in the historical drama series Outlander.

(Side note: I couldn’t tell you if this counts as a celebrity release; I’m sadly unfamiliar with Heughan’s work outside of Bloodshot, a comic book adaptation so forgettable that I’m going to pretend I didn’t half-watch it on a plane. That said, Heughan’s name did elicit quite a positive reaction from some women at a media tasting, so he apparently has fans.)

The seven core releases from El Tequileño (excluding Sassenach) Kirk Miller

Anyway, their new collaboration isn’t simply a matter of aging tequila in ex-Scotch barrels (for that, you’ll want to try El Tesoro’s excellent new release; see below). Instead, this is El Tequileño’s tequila, aged in American oak barrels for two years and then, as a nod to Sassenach’s maturation process, aged an additional four months in French oak.

“I know Sam. He visited our distillery and asked us if we could make him a tequila — and we said no,” explains Steffin Oghene, the Vice President of Global Marketing & Business Development for Tequila El Tequileño. “We don’t do that, never have in our 62 years. So late last year, he came back and asked about a collaboration instead.”

Overall, this collaboration is slightly sweet, with notes of toasted oak, vanilla, spice and a wonderful, lingering, even luscious finish. Of course, the agave is still unmistakably present.

Now, good luck finding a bottle: there are only about 55,000 available (for $100). If you can’t, we have a few more recommendations from the year, including …

Corazón Corazón

Not only did Corazón win World’s Best Tequila at this year’s World Tequila Awards, it hails from a female-owned distillery headed up by a female distiller. Does the Reposado match the hype? It features nice flavors of cooked agave, cinnamon and vanilla, falling a bit more toward an añejo. Rich and pleasant.

Patrón

Finally, the tequila world has figured out that secondary barrel maturation can bring out a lot of new flavors. Here, Patrón is taking their añejo and aging it a step further, adding two years time in Oloroso Sherry casks. The result features dry fruit on the palate, along with notes of pear and pecans; it works exceptionally well in cocktails that you wouldn’t necessarily associate with tequila (we tried it in a mule variation that we love).

Siempre Tequila Siempre

A collaboration between Alex Lacroix (very interesting backstory), his childhood friend Chris Matte and his life partner Monica Sanita. Their standout is the reposado, aged in new barrels for 2-6 months, and closer to what I usually find in an añejo. The caramel, vanilla and wood notes are strong, but thankfully the agave isn’t lost in the aging.

Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino Maestro Dobel

Maestro Dobel is a leader in the cristalino category (we have some thoughts on this trend), and their new-ish 50 release — which blends aged tequilas from both Eastern European and American oak barrels — is an extra añejo that’s super flavorful, almost like butterscotch and dates.

Santera Santera

The blanco and añejo here generally excel in their respective categories — the blanco is bright and grassy, the añejo is a worthy replacement for your bourbons and darker spirits. They’re good on their own, but I see these as elevated spirits for mixing (I tried the blanco infused with Hibiscus tea, then shaken with agave nectar and lime juice, and it was divine … h/t Liquor Lab for the recipe).

El Tesoro Mundial Collection: The Laphroaig Edition El Tesoro

One of our favorite tequilas teamed up with Islay-based Scotch to create a flavorful tequila that has just the right hint of smoke … but a smoke that’s far different than a mezcal. It’s part of what will be an annual series of interesting maturations for El Tesoro.