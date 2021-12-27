ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Announce Exclusive License Agreement for STRO-002 in Greater China

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. ("Sutro") (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics, today...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. (“Spectrum”), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company’s common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Thorough Study and Structures and Gross Margin | Lonza Group, Baxter Biopharma Solutions, Samsung

Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market study with an in-depth overview, describing the Product / Industry Scope and develops market outlook and status to 2031. The Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market Study is segmented by key regions which are expediting the marketization. Also include several industries customer’s information, which is very important for the manufacturers, and detailed analysis of key players.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stro#Breast Cancer#Lung Cancer#Greater China#Sutro Biopharma Inc#Streetinsider Premium#Folr#Adc#Nsclc#Tnbc
StreetInsider.com

Aditx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) Announces Amendment to Extend Worldwide Licensing Agreement, Granting Exclusivity in all Fields of Use

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, today announced it had signed an amendment to its February 3, 2020, Exclusive License Agreement with Stanford University, extending Aditxt’s exclusive right to license the technology deployed in AditxtScore™ and securing worldwide exclusivity in all fields of use of the licensed technology (the “Technology”).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

MingZhu Logistics (YGMZ) Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire CheYi Network for $29.5M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGMZ) a leading trucking service provider, today announced that it entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") on December 29, 2021 to acquire 100% of the equity interest of Cheyi (BVI) Limited (the "Cheyi BVI") which operates its business through its subsidiary Zhejiang CheYi Network Technology Co., Ltd. (the "CheYi Network"), an integrated online car-hailing and driver management services company. Pursuant to the agreement, the total consideration for the acquisition of 100% equity ownership of Cheyi BVI is an aggregate of U.S. $29,466,032, consisting of the issuance by the Company to the shareholders of Cheyi BVI an aggregate of 3,189,000 fully paid Company's ordinary shares (being U.S. $12,756,000 of $4 per share) and payment of $2,000,000 at closing, and Year-2021 earnout payment of U.S. $8,826,019 and Year-2022 earnout payment of U.S. $5,884,013 if the Cheyi BVI's audited net income for its fiscal year 2021 and 2022 is no less than U.S. $3,000,000 respectively. The two earnout payments are due 13 months upon the delivery of Cheyi BVI's audited financial statements. The parties plan to close the transaction by December 31, 2021. The acquisition is expected to offer MingZhu's customers additional platform enhancements, and directly fits with MingZhu's acquisition strategy, which includes adding financially accretive, best-of-breed companies and products.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Infobird (IFBD) Announces Equity Transfer Agreement with Shanghai Qishuo

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Infobird Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: IFBD), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced today it had entered into an equity transfer agreement to acquire a 51% equity interest in Shanghai Qishuo Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Qishuo"). Qishuo is a provider of consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions in the retail footwear industry and leading clothing brands. Qishuo's main product "Retail Rubik's Cube" empowers clients with the digital capability to better understand and improve operational and store performances. Qishuo's Retail Rubik's Cube has gained high recognition from its customers and the company won the honor of "Best Retail Practice Case of Big Data Application in China" in 2018.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
StreetInsider.com

Endo International (ENDP) Enters Agreement for Paladin Labs to Commercialize SK Biopharmaceuticals' XCOPRI in Canada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that its subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited has entered into definitive agreements with SK Biopharmaceuticals for the development, registration, supply, commercialization and distribution of cenobamate on an exclusive basis in Canada. Paladin Labs Inc., an operating company of Endo, will be responsible for all commercial activities in Canada related to cenobamate.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Menarini Group Announce Exclusive License Agreement to Commercialize NEXPOVIO in Europe and Other Key Markets

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, and the Menarini Group, ("Menarini"), a privately-held, leading international pharmaceutical company, today announced their entry into an exclusive licensing agreement whereby Menarini will commercialize NEXPOVIO, Karyopharm's first-in-class, oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound, in Europe and other key global territories.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Genedata Announces Expanded Licensing Agreement with AstraZeneca to Digitalize Screening Operations Globally with Genedata Screener

Genedata, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharma R&D, announced an expanded licensing agreement with AstraZeneca for Genedata Screener which will support the company’s aim to digitalize and automate its screening processes. The broad adoption of the platform will enable AstraZeneca’s research labs in Europe and North America to further automate routine in-vitro testing, with an increasing focus on biotherapeutics and specialized modalities such as PROTACs and CRISPR.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

ATRenew Inc (RERE) Announces $100M Share Buyback

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced that its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Acasti Pharma (ACST) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiates coverage on Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "Having recently pivoted its business strategy through a company acquisition, Acasti is now focused on the development of medicines for rare conditions. Although the therapeutic areas targeted by its candidates differ widely, by virtue of providing innovative delivery of validated and well-known drugs, each may offer meaningful advantages over standard-of-care while mitigating development risk and cost. We look forward to respective entry of GTX-104 and GTX-102 into Phase 3 evaluation for subarachnoid hemorrhage and for ataxia-telangiectasia following 2H22 PK bridging data. GTX-101 is on track to enter Phase 2 for post-herpetic neuralgia in late 2022. With shares trading near cash levels, yet current resources sufficient to achieve key development milestones across the pipeline over 2022-23E, we recommend investors build a position."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Sale of New Zealand Subsidiary to Voyage Digital (NZ) Limited

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("Trilogy" or "TIP Inc.") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, and its minority partner Tesbrit BV, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell 100% of their equity in Two Degrees Group Limited ("2degrees") to Voyage Digital (NZ) Limited ("Voyage"), a joint venture between Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super as owners of Vocus Group Limited. Trilogy owns 73.17% of the equity in 2degrees. It first announced discussions with Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super and a potential merger of 2degrees with Orcon Group in October 2021.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Biogen shares slump after Samsung Biologics denial of buyout report

Biogen shares slumped 5% in early premarket action after Samsung Biologics called a media report it was about to buy the U.S. company "not true." The brief statement didn't elaborate on what was inaccurate about the Korean Economic Daily report which said Biogen could be purchased for about $42 billion, which boosted the Alzheimer drug maker stock by 9% on Wednesday.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Brokerages predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report $20.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $22.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Communications Systems (JCS) Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with Pineapple Energy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Communications Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”) announced today that on December 16, 2021, the Company entered an amendment (Amendment”) to the definitive merger agreement (“Merger Agreement”) dated March 1, 2021, between the Company and privately held Pineapple Energy, LLC (“Pineapple”), a growing U.S. operator and consolidator of residential solar, battery storage, and grid services solutions.
BUSINESS
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy