Rudy Malnati, Jr., founder of Pizano's Pizza, dies

ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago
Rudy Malnati, Jr., founder of Pizano's Pizza, has died after he lost his battle with cancer on Christmas Eve, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

In addition to founding Pizanos, Malnati was also the director of the Chicago Air and Water Show. His wife Annette Malnati told the Sun-Times that the show "is his legacy."

Malnati's father started the family pizza dynasty after working at Pizzeria Uno, known for creating deep dish pies. Pizano's is also known for thin crust pizza.

His half brother founded Lou Malnati's. Rudy Malnati was 65 year old.

