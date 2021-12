NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot Saturday (Dec. 25) in a grassy area behind a home in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, police said. According to the NOPD, officers responded to the 4400 block of Plum Orchard Avenue at 10:49 a.m. Christmas morning, after the body was spotted. Police believe the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot in the 7300 block of Chef Menteur Highway and ran around the corner to where he collapsed in the overgrown lot.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO