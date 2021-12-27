LES School Launches New COVID Testing Site

Rome, N.Y. — Oneida County will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Griffiss International Airport beginning Dec. 22. “Testing is a crucial part of fighting COVID-19, especially during the surge we are now experiencing,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “While there are testing options available in the community, they are not adequately meeting the needs of the public. Throughout this pandemic, Oneida County Government has remained on the forefront of keeping its residents healthy and safe, and this new, free, all-ages drive-thru testing site will present a convenient, reoccurring option that will improve availability and speed of results.”

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO