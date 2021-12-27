ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland, MO

Overland store owner shot during a robbery

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

OVERLAND, Mo. – A store owner was shot at a convenience store in Overland. The shooting happened around eight last night at the Quik Mart on Lackland Road and Leslie Avenue. Police say the owner is in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police are looking for two men. Investigators say those men shot the owner and stole the store’s cash register.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 7

Spider45
4d ago

Another area that WAS safe, now it is having the same problems as the City and North County.

Reply
4
Marii Rodriguez
4d ago

Wow my heart breaks for the family of the victim and the victim. May he recuperate without complications and he be fine♥️

Reply
2
 

