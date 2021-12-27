Overland store owner shot during a robbery

OVERLAND, Mo. – A store owner was shot at a convenience store in Overland. The shooting happened around eight last night at the Quik Mart on Lackland Road and Leslie Avenue. Police say the owner is in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police are looking for two men. Investigators say those men shot the owner and stole the store’s cash register.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.