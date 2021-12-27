ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Man robbed at knifepoint on Christmas at Fairfield gas station

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A man was robbed at knifepoint at a gas station in Fairfield, police say.

The robbery happened at the Cumberland Farms gas station at 1101 Post Road on Christmas at 10:25 p.m.

Police say the suspect knocked on the victim's passenger side door before the suspect opened the door and threatened to stab the man if he did not hand over his wallet. The man gave up his wallet and went inside the store to contact police.

The man told police the suspect is described as a white man with a short beard, wearing a grey hoodie, and carrying a serrated knife with a wooden, red-colored handle.

Police say around $102, the victim's license and assorted credit cards inside the wallet were all stolen.

The suspect took off near Beach Road in a black car, police say.

