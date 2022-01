(Missourinet) A state lawmaker saw domestic violence survivors re-victimized time and time again because of loopholes in state law. State Representative Lane Roberts, who has an extensive background in law enforcement, has pre-filed a bill that would allow survivors to testify in court via video conferencing. It would also specify that victims and their witnesses don’t have to share their home or work addresses when testifying in court, unless the court says so. Roberts, a Republican from southwest Missouri’s Joplin, says he might tweak the bill to still allow plea bargains in domestic violence cases…

MISSOURI STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO