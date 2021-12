When exploring the world or Halo Infinite, there are several iconic vehicles that you can take for a spin around the Zeta Halo. Warthogs, mongooses, all the fan favorites are here. There is even the Covenant Banshee, a beloved ship that players are desperate to give a try in the campaign of the latest entry in the long-running FPS series. While a bit of a process to get behind the wheel, once you know where to look, you can also take the Banshee on a ring-trotting trip to fight against the Banished. This guide will explain how players can get a Banshee in the Halo Infinite campaign.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO