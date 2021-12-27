ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pardes to make public debut after SPAC deal with FS Development Corp. II

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Clinical stage biopharma company Pardes Biosciences is set to make its market debut on Monday after its business combination with FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) was approved by shareholders of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) last week. Pardes, a...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

CynergisTek inks multi managed service contract

CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) signed its largest multi managed service contract of 2021 with a managed care organization that has been a client since 2015. CynergisTek said the 7-figure transaction expands the partnership with the client to provide the company’s flagship tailored multiyear Resilience Partner Program (RPP). Under this RPP, CynergisTek...
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Goodbye Vector, hello public: Douglas Elliman makes NYSE debut

UPDATED, Dec. 30, 11:15 a.m. — Douglas Elliman started trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning, marking its newfound position as a standalone public company. The news comes nearly two months after the brokerage announced it would spin off from parent holding company Vector Group, which also owns tobacco company Liggett Group. Thanks to the split, wary investors can decide between buying into a cigarette manufacturer or the residential brokerage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fs Development Corp#Drugs#Spac#Pardes Biosciences#Fsii#Nasdaq Global Market#Prds#Foresite Capital#Pfe#Mrk
Seeking Alpha

IRSA: This Real Estate Company Is Trading At 15% Of Its NAV

In a move to simplify its debt structure and reduce costs, IRSA has announced its intentions to merge by absorption with IRSA Commercial Properties (IRCP). On September 30, 2021, IRSA's (IRS) Board of Directors announced its intention to begin a corporate organization process by which IRSA, acting as the absorbing company, will merge by absorption with IRSA Commercial Properties (IRCP), as the absorbed company. For this purpose, the Board established an exchange ratio of 1.4 IRSA shares for each IRSA CP share, or equivalently, 0.56 IRSA GDS for each ADS of IRSA CP.
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

Douglas Elliman Goes Public After Spinoff of Tobacco Biz Vector Group

Howard Lorber, chairman, president, and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc., and Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the real estate brokerage company's recent IPO launch on the New York Stock Exchange following the spinoff of its tobacco subsidiary Vector Group. "There are many investors that cannot buy tobacco because of their mandates," said Lorber. "And therefore splitting off Douglas Elliman the real estate, and there's a lot of people looking for real estate investments, so they'll be able to buy Douglas Elliman, and those that want tobacco can buy Vector alone." The pair also discuss the future of New York real estate and the auxiliary business the property broker sees as growth prospects.
BUSINESS
MedCity News

Newly public Pardes Bio aims to show its Covid-19 pill can offer edge over Pfizer’s

Discussion about Covid-19 antiviral pills has focused on recently authorized Pfizer and Merck drugs, which now give patients oral alternatives to injectable or infused therapies. Other companies are in pursuit of more convenient oral formulations as well, including Pardes Biosciences, which now has $274 million to support clinical development of a pill that goes after the same virus target as Pfizer, but with a potential dosing advantage.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Seeking Alpha

Biogen-Samsung deal poses valuation difficulties - Jefferies

Recording the biggest intra-day gain since June when the FDA approved its Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares closed at over a one-month high on the news of a potential M&A deal with South Korea’s Samsung Group (OTC:SSNLF). Citing investment banking sources, The Korea Economic Daily reported Thursday...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Arogo Capital Acquisition raises $103.5M via Nasdaq IPO

Arogo Capital Acquisition (AOGO) closed its Nasdaq IPO raising $103.5M, which included full exercise of the underwriters' option. The company sold 9M units at $10.00 per unit. In addition, exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1.35M units. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Codex DNA partners with Pfizer to advance the DNA platform

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) is trading ~8.1% higher in the pre-market after the company announced an agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to jointly advance its synthetic DNA platform BioXP. Under the Research Collaboration and License Agreement, the duo will work together to enhance the BioXP platform and use the improved system to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

Omnicell completes $100M acquisition of ReCept

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) completed the acquisition of ReCept Holdings for $100M in cash, subject to adjustments. The addition of ReCept’s specialty pharmacy management services for health systems, provider groups, and federally qualified health centers expands Omnicell’s Advanced Services portfolio to address the specialty pharmacy market. ReCept recorded annual recurring...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Here's Why This Travel Stock Chose a SPAC to Go Public

The boom in mergers through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) might have died down, but some companies are still finding value in going public through these "blank check" companies as opposed to the traditional IPO route. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 7, CEO Matt Roberts of vacation rental manager Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) explains to Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel why the SPAC route made sense for his company.
STOCKS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Better’s SPAC partner recommits to deal after CEO’s sidelining

Aurora Acquisition, the special purpose acquisition company slated to merge with digital lender Better, reconfirmed plans to move ahead with the deal following a controversy involving the fintech’s now-sidelined leader, Vishal Garg. “Aurora remains confident in Better and the proposed transaction,” the company said in a Dec. 27 Securities...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy