Menomonee Falls, WI

Wallet stolen from Goodwill customer in Menomonee Falls

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect involved in a theft. Police say a woman entered the...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 15

William - Swirkowski
3d ago

Blame it on the white conspiracy - work to earn a living, then give it away to those who don't. Or, have it stolen. Either way a welfare handout.

Reply
10
Constance Mack
3d ago

Pretty good camera shot!!! If someone WANTS to turn her in, pretty sure their's a few people that might know her!!! 🤔🙄🥴

Reply
9
Tialsha Peavy
3d ago

hope they find it, but why leave your purse left in the cart rather you stepping away or not I've always learned to carry my purse with me never leave it sitting inside a cart

Reply
2
 

