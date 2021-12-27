ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

It’s the annual ‘Reporter Roundtable’ on Inside West Virginia Politics

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s Inside West Virginia Politics’ annual reporter roundtable where co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren sit down with journalists from around the Mountain State to talk about the stories that impacted them and West Virginia.

In Segment One and Two, Amanda Barren and Mark Curtis are sitting down with our very own 13 News’ This Morning Anchor, Hannah Goetz , and Steven Allen Adams with OGDEN Newspapers.

Joe Stevens, WMOV Radio in Jackson County, and Lacie Pierson with the Charleston Gazette-Mail are in the studio with our co-hosts.

We wish you all a Happy New Year!

