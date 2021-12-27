Chesterfield crews rescue dog that fell around 50 feet into a well on Christmas Day
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS rescued a dog that fell nearly 50 feet into a well on Christmas Day.
Chesterfield crews worked with the technical rescue team to get the dog that was estimated to be around 40 to 50 feet below the ground.
The recovery took roughly 20 minutes, according to Chesterfield Fire. The pup, Zelda, was unharmed and is safely reunited with family.
