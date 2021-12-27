ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami withdraws from Friday's Sun Bowl in El Paso over COVID-19 issues

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago

Because of Covid-19 issues, Miami has pulled out of the New Year's Eve Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso.

The Hurricanes made the announcement yesterday just as the opposing Washington State Cougars were arriving in El Paso for the week of workouts and festivities.

Last night, the Sun Bowl Association said it was not cancelling the game just yet as they seek another team.

Cougars coach Jake Dickert tweeted that his team is "willing to play any opponent" and "just wants one more chance to finish this storied 2021 season."

