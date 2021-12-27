Mississippi police officer suspended with pay after accusations of excessive force, video of incident surfaces on social media.

A Mississippi police officer has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation into accusations of excessive behavior by the officer in connection with an incident that has been widely shared on social media.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs confirmed with local news sources that the officer has been suspended until the city’s chief of police investigates the incident which happened Christmas evening outside a Vicksburg bar.

Video of the incident shows an officer slapping and pulling a man to the ground. While on the ground, the officer appears, at one point, to put his knee in the back of the man.

Flaggs said he expects the chief of police to report to him within 24 hours and if there is any indication that excessive force was used in the situation, the city with act accordingly.