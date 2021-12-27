ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi police officer suspended with pay after accusations of excessive force, video of incident surfaces on social media.

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
A Mississippi police officer has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation into accusations of excessive behavior by the officer in connection with an incident that has been widely shared on social media.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs confirmed with local news sources that the officer has been suspended until the city’s chief of police investigates the incident which happened Christmas evening outside a Vicksburg bar.

Video of the incident shows an officer slapping and pulling a man to the ground. While on the ground, the officer appears, at one point, to put his knee in the back of the man.

Flaggs said he expects the chief of police to report to him within 24 hours and if there is any indication that excessive force was used in the situation, the city with act accordingly.

warzone
4d ago

it is a war zone on the streets. and the police are part of this problem. they think that they are above the laws. and not going tobget charged with any thing. in most cases they can cover it up. just like all government. democrats and Republicans alike. and now we have the most Corrupt justice system in the world. the judges are just as much at fault as the one doing the crime

21
Jon Jon
4d ago

yall don't understand the skreets....that cop was asserting his dominance and as what little we could see, it worked. If it was a white cop you guys would already be burning your city down

16
Miller OZ
4d ago

ALWAYS suspended WITH pay 🙄. I guess waiting on the evidence to come in.???? The evidence right before your eyes.

22
Magnolia State Live

