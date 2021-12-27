ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

British police said Monday they were investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day. The video, obtained by The Sun newspaper, showed a masked person in a dark hoodie...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Video Shows Royal Guard Plow Into, Step On Child As Shocked Tourists Watch

Among the sites tourists visit when they go to England are Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Tower of London - all places that are protected by the Royal Guard. While the guards are mostly just performing a ceremonial public duty, watching them is a highlight for many visitors to the country, especially when they march. However, one child got a little too close to the action recently and it didn't end up well for her - or for the Royal Guard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds

LONDON (AP) — British police arrested a man armed with a weapon on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday. Thames Valley police said the security breach took place at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. The 19-year-old from Southampton is in custody. St. Louis County Library clears hurdle to...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
raleighnews.net

Scotland Yard reviewing video made by armed intruder at Windsor Castle

LONDON, England: On Christmas Day, a 19-year-old man armed with a cross-bow was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle while the royal family was in residence. The man was initially charged with suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. The man,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 19, detained under Mental Health Act after Windsor Castle security breach

A man who was arrested within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while in possession of a crossbow has been detained under the Mental Health Act.Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach on Saturday at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the Queen is in residence.A 19-year-old man, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.The Metropolitan Police said the man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment.He has...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Police#England#Windsor Castle Christmas#Sun#Buckingham Palace
People

Royal Guard Mows Over Young Boy in His Path at Tower of London in Viral Video

A member of the Queen's Guard collided with a young boy in a shocking moment that has since gone viral. In a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, two guardsmen in their grey uniforms and signature bearskin caps are marching at the Tower of London. A guard shouts sternly, "Make way!" just before one of them collides with a young boy who was in their path, shocking those around them. The clip has received over 1.8 million views.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

A look inside Sandringham House, site of the royals’ annual holiday retreat

In the public imagination, Queen Elizabeth II lives in Buckingham Palace. But by all accounts, it is at Sandringham House, about 100 miles north of London in Norfolk, near the North Sea, that she feels most at home. The house is perhaps best known as the setting for the royal family’s annual Christmas celebration. The royals traditionally stage three days of festivities there, a Windsor tradition that dates from 1870, when the queen’s great-grandfather, King Edward VII, built the house on land given to him by his mother, Queen Victoria. It also has its own place in Yuletide history: The first Royal Christmas Message, a holiday staple in Britain, was broadcast from Sandringham by King George V in 1932.
U.K.
The Independent

Double teen death brings up grim record for killings in the capital

Two boys were stabbed to death within an hour of each other on Thursday, police have confirmed, making 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teen homicides in London A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded at Philpot’s Farm Yiewsley, west London, and was pronounced dead at 8.25pm.It followed the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London, who was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.The Metropolitan Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents, more than 20 miles apart, were linked.The double tragedy brings the total number of teenage killings in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

15 more migrants killed in Mexico crash return to Guatemala

The bodies of 15 more migrants killed in a Dec. 9 truck crash in southern Mexico were flown home o Guatemala on Thursday. The remains in brown wood-colored coffins were delivered by a Mexican military C-295 transport aircraft.The Mexican government said that so far, 50 of the 56 migrants killed when a people smuggler's semi-trailer truck rolled over on a highway have been identified. A total of 25 have been returned to their homelands, with another five expected to be returned soon, it said.Of the 50 identified dead, 37 were from Guatemala, 11 from the Dominican Republic and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Royal guard knocks child to ground during march

A royal guard at the Tower of London was filmed knocking over a child who was in his way.Footage of the accident prompted arguments over whether the soldier or the child’s parents were to blame.In the clip shared anonymously on TikTok and reported by Ladbible, two royal guards were seen marching at the London landmark, watched by tourists.But the child quickly stepped right into the path of one of the guards, and was pushed to the ground. The soldier lifted his leg to avoid stepping on the boy, shouted and carried on marching.Onlookers gasped as the child fell to the ground, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy