Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — British police said Monday they were investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day. The video, obtained by The Sun newspaper, showed a masked person in...

www.middletownpress.com

The Independent

Man, 19, detained under Mental Health Act after Windsor Castle security breach

A man who was arrested within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while in possession of a crossbow has been detained under the Mental Health Act.Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach on Saturday at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the Queen is in residence.A 19-year-old man, from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.The Metropolitan Police said the man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment.He...
raleighnews.net

Scotland Yard reviewing video made by armed intruder at Windsor Castle

LONDON, England: On Christmas Day, a 19-year-old man armed with a cross-bow was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle while the royal family was in residence. The man was initially charged with suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. The man,...
Hello Magazine

Inside The Queen's opulent Windsor Castle dining room where she'll host Christmas dinner

The Queen will celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle for the second year in a row in a "precautionary approach" to the surge in coronavirus cases, it was announced on Monday. Close family including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are expected to visit the monarch over the Christmas period, and while they will no doubt miss the familiar comforts of Sandringham, where they typically celebrate, they have the most resplendent setting in which to tuck into their Christmas dinner.
Shine My Crown

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
