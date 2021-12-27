Gretchen's table: 3 holiday cocktail recipes to toast on New Year's Eve

Back Table Kitchen & Bar will serve as the hole-in-one location for New Year’s Eve. A 5 pm dinner seating with three-course menu offering is priced at $89 per person. Highlights include starters like Razor Clams with brown butter and pickled rosebuds, Boudin Noir Sausage with roasted Jerusalem artichokes and plum preserves plus Spinach Salad with spiced pecans, Benton’s bacon and Asher blue cheese, as well as entrees including Braised Pork Shank with fermented black bean bbq and spruce shoots into addition to Peking Duck with jasmine rice, ginger chili sauce and scallion pancake. Sour Cream Panna Cotta with red wine cherries is one of three dessert choices for a sweet send off. Exclusive access to the 7 pm seating will be limited to Bring on 2022 package guests. Priced from $329 for two, the evening will include a three-course dinner, dancing with live music from a five-piece band (9 pm until 1:30 am), champagne toast at midnight, party favors and luxurious overnight accommodations on site at The Woodlands Resort.
Comments / 0