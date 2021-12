WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tax Collector Anne Gannon has reinstated mask and social distancing requirements in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases. “Current data is indicating a surge of COVID-19 cases and with the more contagious OMICRON variant spreading in our community, I have no choice but to once again require facial coverings for our staff and our clients who require our in-person services,” says Gannon. "My priority remains focused on protecting the health and safety of my staff and the public and I will keep this policy in place until further notice and once it is determined that it is safe to eliminate the need for facial coverings.”

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO