Star Spangled Salute: Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 New Homes To Veterans

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Wichita Veteran Terry Simmons. Life got in the way of Terry heading to becoming a Sooner on a football scholarship, so he joined the military. It was there he learned a lot about how big his passion was for tanks and truck and he learned a lot about his determination. Terry graduated honor grad in basic, in AIT (Advanced Individual Training), out of 750 guys. Colin Power gave that award to Terry and shook his hand. Less than a year into his service his father passed away and Terry says it was the hardest thing he’d ever been through. He went on to serve 4 years and he is now the manager at the Jiffy Lube at Central and Ridge, a job that is perfectly suited to him and his military background. Terry says, whenever another Veteran comes in he thanks them for their service and gives them a discount. Thank you for your passion Terry and THANK YOU for your service.

WICHITA, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO