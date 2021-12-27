ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Star Spangled Salute: Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 New Homes To Veterans

By JJ Hayes
kfdi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Star Spangled Salute honors the generosity of actor and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger and the organization Village For Vets. Heading into Christmas weekend Arnold...

www.kfdi.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
The Hollywood Reporter

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver Finalize Divorce 10 Years After Separating

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the action star and former California governor. A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce on Tuesday, court records show. The pair had been married since 1986 when Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger disclosed he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff years earlier. The revelation set off a tabloid frenzy, but Schwarzenegger and Shriver handled their divorce quietly and without lobbing accusations in court or in public. It’s not clear why the process...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Dad

Arnold Helps Provide Housing for Homeless Vets

It’s considerably easier to play a hero in the movies than it is to actually be a hero in real life. But Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger is managing to do both. The 74-year-old actor and politician has long used his money and influence for good, whether by promoting fitness for the White House or becoming governor of California, spent Christmas doing good on a smaller, but no less meaningful scale.
HOMELESS
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute-A Special Mission For Dad

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Air Force Officer Travis Deckert. Travis admits he hated every day of Air Force Academy 13 years ago. The push ups, the sit-ups, everything, but his Dad was cheering him on the whole time. Travis stuck with it and now he’s proudly getting a promotion to Major, a moment he wanted to share with his Dad. However, 11-months ago he received news that his Dad was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer. Now doctors say there isn’t much time and he wouldn’t be able to travel from Wichita to Utah for the ceremony. So, with the help of his boss, colonel, family, and friends, Travis was able to bring the ceremony to Wichita. As you can imagine, it was a special moment for Dad. Travis’ father Don said, “I’m very proud of him, I’m happy I made it”. Congratulations on this moment with your Dad Travis and THANK YOU for your service.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salute#Charity#Veterans
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Estranged Wife Maria Shriver Joins Katherine & Chris Pratt & For Lunch, 'Terminator' Actor Nowhere In Sight As Divorce Settlement Heats Up

Arnold Schwarzenegger was noticeably absent from a family outing that included two of his daughters, a son-in-law, a granddaughter and his estranged wife. Maria Shriver, 66, beamed as she joined Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, Chris Pratt, 42, their 1-year-old daughter, Lyla, Pratt's 9-year-old son from his marriage to Anna Faris, Jack, and her other daughter, Christina, 30, for lunch in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A Kansas Veteran and His Passion For To Make Things With 4 Wheels Run

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Wichita Veteran Terry Simmons. Life got in the way of Terry heading to becoming a Sooner on a football scholarship, so he joined the military. It was there he learned a lot about how big his passion was for tanks and truck and he learned a lot about his determination. Terry graduated honor grad in basic, in AIT (Advanced Individual Training), out of 750 guys. Colin Power gave that award to Terry and shook his hand. Less than a year into his service his father passed away and Terry says it was the hardest thing he’d ever been through. He went on to serve 4 years and he is now the manager at the Jiffy Lube at Central and Ridge, a job that is perfectly suited to him and his military background. Terry says, whenever another Veteran comes in he thanks them for their service and gives them a discount. Thank you for your passion Terry and THANK YOU for your service.
WICHITA, KS
The US Sun

When is Katherine Schwarzenegger’s second baby due?

IT’S official: Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are expecting their second child together. The couple, who married in June 2019, already have a 16-month-old daughter named Lyla Maria. Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris have a 9-year-old son named Jack. When is Katherine Schwarzenegger’s second baby due?. The author,...
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Bindi Irwin Is Moving To The U.S. For Baby No. 2 With Husband Chandler Powell

Is Bindi Irwin coming to America? One report says she and Chandler Powell plan to have a second baby in the United States. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Irwin and Powell are chasing a fortune to California. The activists want to secure lucrative Hollywood deals to help keep the Australian zoo afloat. “It’s been bleeding profits due to the pandemic.” an insider explains. “Bindi and Chandler have been pitching a TV show and other ideas and want to visit LA soon to do meet and greets.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant With Her and Chris Pratt’s 2nd Child Together, His 3rd

Another cutie for Chris Pratt! The actor’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is pregnant with their second child together, his third, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 42, first became a father in August 2012 when his and then-wife Anna Faris’ son, Jack, now 9, arrived. The former couple, who wed in 2009, called it quits in 2018, and Pratt moved on with Schwarzenegger, 32, that same year. The pair got engaged in January 2019, tying the knot in June 2019 in California.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy