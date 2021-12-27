ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Lebanon sets May 15 election day for parliamentary polls

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058SUm_0dWd9P4000

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon has set its parliamentary election for May 15, 2022, an interior ministry statement said.

Expatriate voters will cast ballots on either May 6 or May 8 depending on their country of residence, the statement said.

Lebanon’s parliament had in October voted to hold early elections on March 27, but President Michel Aoun said he would not accept the early date.

The elections are expected to be hotly contested amid widespread anger in Lebanon over an economic meltdown that has seen the currency lose more than 90% of its value since 2019 and worsened poverty significantly.

Comments / 1

Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Barbadians Head to the Polls on January 19th in Snap Election

The people of Barbados will head to the polls on January 19th in a snap election, to elect a new government, just three years after the last election on May 24, 2018. Constitutionally, the next election is due in 2023. Prime Minister Mia Mottley made the announcement of the snap...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kfgo.com

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric issues elections plea

Beirut (Reuters) – Lebanon’s top Christian cleric, Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, stressed the importance of the country holding legislative elections next year as he delivered his Christmas sermon on Saturday. Al-Rai also called for the government to convene, saying that failing to do so sets a precedent that may...
RELIGION
BBC

Libya elections: Presidential poll postponed

Libya's first presidential election, due to take place on Friday, has been postponed. The electoral commission said on Wednesday that it was proposing the new date of 24 January after "liaising" with parliament. A parliamentary committee had earlier said that it would be "impossible" to hold elections on Friday. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

UN chief warns Lebanon Cabinet paralysis may dampen support

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. chief warned Tuesday that the international community is unlikely to come forth with much-needed support for Lebanon amid its persistent government paralysis and as the country struggles through a “very dramatic” crisis. Antonio Guterres’ remarks came at the end of his three-day...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Marietta Daily Journal

Chileans go to polls to elect president in polarized elections

SANTIAGO, Chile — In one corner stands a millennial progressive who burst into prominence a decade ago as a shaggy-haired student protest leader. In the other, a far-right career politician who is an unabashed fan of the country’s former military dictatorship. Chileans go to the polls Sunday to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Days before Libya vote, election chief tells poll workers to stand down

The embattled commission charged with organising Libya’s election has ordered the disbanding of its local branches, all but guaranteeing that the crisis-hit country will not hold parliamentary and presidential polls scheduled for Friday.Imad al-Sayeh, the head of Libya’s High National Election Commission (HNEC), issued a letter on Tuesday instructing electoral committees of the organisation’s local branches to disband.Hadi al-Sagheer, head of parliament’s election committee, told Reuters that the vote would have to be delayed because there was no time to carry out preparatory steps. Still, no formal announcement of an election postponement has been made by either the country’s de...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Order! Order! Jordanian MPs fight in parliamentary session live-streamed on TV

A session of parliament in Jordan descended into a fistfight between MPs, and the altercation was live-streamed on local television.The brawl broke out during a discussion on constitutional reforms, which saw the chamber debate adding the Arabic female noun for Jordanian citizens into the constitution’s section on equal rights.The amendment has been referred to by some MPs as “useless”.The video shows the chamber descend into chaos, as the lawmakers first shout at each other then resort to fighting.A row between Deputy Suleiman Abu Yahya and parliament House Speaker Abdul Karim Dughmi erupted, after when Yahya accused Dughmi of being...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Slow progress as Lebanon awaits IMF economic deal

Lebanon is mired in an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern times, but officials are yet to strike an international bailout deal. The financial meltdown began in 2019, and Lebanon defaulted on its debt last year. Politicians have failed to enact significant reforms to rescue the Mediterranean country, and many blame the ruling class and central bank policies for the crash. What is delaying progress on talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to strike a deal and unlock crucial donor funds?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Parliament
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.  Abbas's conversation with Putin came with tensions rising in the West Bank. 
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban chief orders fighters not to 'punish' former regime members

The Taliban's supreme leader has ordered fighters not to punish members of Afghanistan's former regime for past "crimes", days after a video of an army commander being beaten went viral on social media. On Wednesday, the group said the fighter seen repeatedly slapping an ex-army commander in a widely shared video would be disciplined.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Former Afghan President Ghani listed among 'most corrupt' people of 2021 by OCCRP

Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], December 29 (ANI): Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been named as one of the most corrupt officials of the year by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a nonprofit investigative news reporting platform for independent media outlets around the world. The list was...
WORLD
Reuters

Bosnia regional government limits power price rises to 20%

SARAJEVO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation passed a bill late on Thursday limiting electricity price rises to 20% after major companies threatened not to sign new contracts with the dominant electricity provider EPBiH. EPBiH has offered new electricity contracts to large steel and metal companies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

260K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy