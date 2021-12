Bleach is coming back with a new anime and has confirmed the new and returning voice actors joining the ride once more! As part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of Tite Kubo's original manga series, it was announced that the anime adaptation would finally be returning to make good on its original promise and finally adapting the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War. This new anime is something fans have been wanting for quite a long time, and was an even tougher ask for those who worked on the series as well. Thankfully, they'll be coming back.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO