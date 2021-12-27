Monday, December 27th Weather

***WINTER STORM WARNING UNTIL 6PM TONIGHT FOR MOST OF NORTH DAKOTA, ALL OF NORTHERN MINNESOTA. BLIZZARD WARNINGS FOR SOUTHEAST ND. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN SD AND SOUTHERN MN. .TODAY… Snow wraps up...
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A significant winter storm looks to impact the state over the weekend and could dump more than six inches of snow in southern Iowa. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the southern half of Iowa. “We’ve been mentioning this for several days and now...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday across much of the Deep South, including here in East Mississippi and West Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted all of the WTOK coverage area in the “slight risk” or a level two risk out of the five risk levels. The bigger risk will likely pass north of our area, however, a cold front will track across our area on Saturday evening with a line of strong and heavy thunderstorms. Storms will arrive between 5 PM and 8 PM Saturday, and they will exit our area between 10 PM Saturday and 1 AM Sunday. Embedded within that line of storms, a tornado and some damaging wind gusts are possible. There’s also some risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm ahead of the line of storms as early as 1-2 PM. The odds that we will experience severe weather here are bigger than with the last system that came through on Wednesday, however, this is not a major storm system. Still, be prepared to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens. If you’re hit by a severe thunderstorm that damages your home, it’s major to you.
FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few stray showers or rumbles of thunder. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, and could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Warm, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. NEW YEAR’S EVE: […]
The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
SUMMARY: a VERY busy forecast for us here in northern MS to kick off 2022. We’ll see very warm temps continuing into Saturday, with a major severe weather risk during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. A powerful arctic cold front then moves through during the overnight hours into Sunday, with a period of snow and plunging temps Sunday afternoon! Temps will stay cold for Monday and Tuesday with very cold nights. We moderate a bit mid-week, but this is short lived as another powerful arctic front will move through on Friday bringing much colder temps.
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for much of the area and a storm system will increase snow chances by midmorning Saturday through early Sunday.
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, patchy areas of fog and drizzle tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mostly cloudy and milder for Friday.
Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for most locations. Patchy areas of sprinkles or drizzle will be possible. Low to mid 30s for New Year’s Eve Night with a slight chance for drizzle and snow flurries.
A strong...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – For some of us living in the Northern Plains for the first time, this maybe your first brush with winter; snow, ice and bitterly cold wind chills. Wind chills of 45 to 55 below are being reported in eastern North Dakota and in western...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The pandemic isn’t the only thing that’s made 2021 a peculiar year, Minnesotans have also experienced some wild weather.
From smoky air and wicked winds to heavy snow and severe drought, the last twelve months were a story of weather extremes.
“This is one strange year,” said DNR state climatologist Pete Boulay. “I’m still trying to fix all the weather records that we broke this year.”
He says the first shocker came in February, when the Twin Cities sat at or below zero for 116 hours. Boulay says that was the longest subzero stretch since 1994.
Every...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Warm and Wet start to the New Year!
Rain chances have been pushed back a little later than midnight but there’s still a chance for light showers through the night for the NYE celebration as the ball drops.
Temperatures will stay in the 50s for New Year’s Day morning and highs in the upper 50s for the afternoon.
Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day in the afternoon and evening where .50 – 1″ of...
(NAFB) – The latest U.S. drought monitor shows that mostly dry weather with much-above normal temperatures persisted through the central and southern Great Plains recently. As of December 28, month-to-date temperatures in the southcentral U.S. were more than seven degrees above normal. Widespread precipitation in the Midwest supported a slight decrease in dry soils across parts of Minnesota. However, long-term deficits continue in other parts of the Upper Mississippi River Valley. Western Wisconsin also saw small improvements, while moderate to severe drought expanded slightly in southern Wisconsin. A small area of severe drought showed up west of St. Louis, while parts of Missouri saw an increase in abnormal dryness.
CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching.
New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day.
After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime. The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning.
Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore.
While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
Well, we once again smashed our morning low temperature in Lafayette at 73°. We'll once again challenge the record tonight as lows settle into the lower 70s. It'll be a mild and muggy night with light sprinkles/mist possible at times.
Arctic cold temperatures will arrive with a cold front through Saturday into Sunday.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Wrapping up 2021 with near-record warmth daily before winter returns on Sunday. New Year’s Eve looks
Hi everyone!
Kind of “WILD” that my first topic for you will be fog and mild, as we start the last day of 2021. But indeed such will be the case as we got to bed and especially in the A.M.
Matter of fact I think we could have pockets of dense fog in the morning. Warm and humid air will define Thursday tonight and Friday. Our forecast low temps are actually, in many areas, are above the average daytime high.
#mdwx Headed out tomorrow morning, to work or a NYE destination watch out for fog! pic.twitter.com/4pSAwxR4qz
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 31, 2021
And...
