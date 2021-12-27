Monday, December 27th Weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday across much of the Deep South, including here in East Mississippi and West Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted all of the WTOK coverage area in the “slight risk” or a level two risk out of the five risk levels. The bigger risk will likely pass north of our area, however, a cold front will track across our area on Saturday evening with a line of strong and heavy thunderstorms. Storms will arrive between 5 PM and 8 PM Saturday, and they will exit our area between 10 PM Saturday and 1 AM Sunday. Embedded within that line of storms, a tornado and some damaging wind gusts are possible. There’s also some risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm ahead of the line of storms as early as 1-2 PM. The odds that we will experience severe weather here are bigger than with the last system that came through on Wednesday, however, this is not a major storm system. Still, be prepared to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens. If you’re hit by a severe thunderstorm that damages your home, it’s major to you.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO