Food and retail workers want re-established social distancing orders, mask mandates

Food and retail workers have been experiencing burnout for nearly two years of dealing with the pandemic.

Now the union has sent a letter to 63 retail chains asking them to step up their safety policies.

The union wants companies to once again promote masks for customers and distribute protective equipment to workers.

They are also asking stores to re-establish social distancing measures and offer paid sick days.

Some well-known companies such as Walmart and Amazon are requiring workers to wear masks again, but their customer policies are not updated just yet.

All these factors are contributing to the labor shortage in the service industry.