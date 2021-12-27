ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Food and retail workers want re-established social distancing orders, mask mandates

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T67cU_0dWd4N5300

Food and retail workers have been experiencing burnout for nearly two years of dealing with the pandemic.

Now the union has sent a letter to 63 retail chains asking them to step up their safety policies.

MORE: Search for a Cure

COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data

The union wants companies to once again promote masks for customers and distribute protective equipment to workers.

They are also asking stores to re-establish social distancing measures and offer paid sick days.

SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources

EXPLAINER: The CDC's new mask guidelines

MORE: Stop the Spread: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Some well-known companies such as Walmart and Amazon are requiring workers to wear masks again, but their customer policies are not updated just yet.

All these factors are contributing to the labor shortage in the service industry.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

As Americans scramble to find rapid tests, some major U.S. employers give them out as a benefit

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The surge in positive coronavirus cases since the emergence of the Omicron variant—coupled with millions of Americans in varying stages of holiday travel—has created perhaps the highest demand for at-home COVID tests since the pandemic began.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Social Distancing
pymnts

COVID Lifestyle Changes Prove Fruitful For Some Travel Startups

The new omicron COVID-19 variant has not stopped Americans from vacationing, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday (Dec. 29), although they’re looking for more flexibility and have been being more careful. This, the report says, has fueled startups that have been helping navigate the realities of pandemic travel. Startups...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
TIME

'Profit Doesn't Exist Anymore.' Restaurants That Barely Survived COVID-19 Closures Now Face Labor, Inflation and Supply Chain Crises

It’s easy to poke fun at terrible restaurants, like the one on Gordon Ramsay’s show Kitchen Nightmares that served a mayonnaise-and-cheese sushi pizza , or the Washington D.C. Popeyes that went viral after a video revealed the franchise was overrun with gargantuan rats. (They were not of the Pixar variety that hide in chef hats and improve recipes, unfortunately). Both eateries have since shuttered permanently. Probably for the best.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Voice

NY Company Issues Recall For Popular Pasta Product

A Long Island company has recalled a pasta product because it contains an undeclared allergen. Seviroli Foods Inc. announced on Sunday, Dec. 26, that it is recalling Aplenty Rotini with Plant-Based Bolognese Meal Kit because the product contains milk that was not declared in the ingredient statement. The company, which...
ECONOMY
The New York Times

Small-Business Owners Confused by CDC’s Changing Guidelines on Isolation

Shoppers on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Dec. 24, 2021. (Sarah Blesener/The New York Times) Jesus Caicedo-Diaz climbs into bed most nights by 9. He eats raw garlic and onions to give his dulled taste buds a jolt. Four months after getting COVID-19, he is still wading through an interminable recovery. So when he thinks of his five employees at Skål, his restaurant in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, he cannot imagine offering just five days off work when they get sick.
BROOKLYN, NY
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is again demanding from all its employees to wear masks

All T-Mobile store employees are now again required to wear masks, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. T-Mobile decided to restore this requirement due to the rising number of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the US. The announcement came from an internal T-Mobile email that was shared with T-Mo Report.
BUSINESS
News 12

News 12

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy